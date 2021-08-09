Barry's Launches Barry's X Inaugural Digital Fitness Experience

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry's, the original strength and cardio interval training workout, launches Barry's X, a community-driven digital fitness experience. The first and only one of its kind, Barry's X features both live and on demand classes across web and mobile apps, bringing Barry's signature Red Room intimacy, atmosphere, and camaraderie to a screen near you.

"Innovation and community have always been at the core of what we do," said Joey Gonzalez, Barry's Global CEO. "Barry's X leverages proprietary technology to bring the key touch points of the Barry's experience and its signature Red Room into an elevated digital setting. Users can choose to "see and be seen" with the option to turn their camera on during class. This allows the brand's best-in-class instructors to offer personal attention while also bringing the excitement and camaraderie of working out next to other people to wherever you are."

"It was important for us to cap class capacity, to guarantee that participants receive the personalized attention they need to maximize their workout," continues Gonzalez. "Barry's participants will also have the opportunity to forge real connections with the Barry's community that can translate beyond the digital realm."

Barry's X features include:

LIVE AND ON DEMAND CLASSES : Live classes enable participants to sign up, keep themselves accountable, and join a live fitness experience with other members of the Barry's FitFam. The on demand library offers participants the opportunity to take their favorite instructor whenever, wherever they like, with different class lengths available (express and full length classes).

: Live classes enable participants to sign up, keep themselves accountable, and join a live fitness experience with other members of the Barry's FitFam. The on demand library offers participants the opportunity to take their favorite instructor whenever, wherever they like, with different class lengths available (express and full length classes). SEE AND BE SEEN: The live class experience offers participants the ability to have their camera on to share their video with the instructor for real time training, in addition to customizable privacy settings (such as allowing only the instructor to view the participant). Participants can also share their feed with just their friends in the class, or to the entire community – a true simulation of the real Red Room experience.

The live class experience offers participants the ability to have their camera on to share their video with the instructor for real time training, in addition to customizable privacy settings (such as allowing only the instructor to view the participant). Participants can also share their feed with just their friends in the class, or to the entire community – a true simulation of the real experience. LET'S GET SOCIAL: Participants have enhanced profiles featuring their photos and bios and the ability to connect with their friends to view their schedules, stats, and invite each other to take class.

All classes will be filmed at bespoke filming studios in major Barry's markets across the United States and utilize best in-class production capabilities and technology.

Get on the list to join the FitFam on Barry's X at www.barrys.com .

ABOUT BARRY'S

Barry's is the original high-energy, calorie scorching, cardio and strength interval training workout that kicked off the boutique fitness movement. Founded in 1998, the signature Barry's method has remained the same for the past 23 years because it works: a 50 minute class can burn up to 1,000 calories, increase lean body mass, and raise metabolic rate up to 15%. No matter where you are in the world, each Barry's class takes place in its signature Red Room: a dimly-lit Red Room that allows participants to focus on the motivating cues from best-in-class instructors and lose themselves in the energy of those around them. Barry's signature program offers classes that alternate muscle focus every day of the week, to ensure the body gets a balanced workout and proper time to recover. In 2020, Barry's introduced Barry's At-Home and Barry's Outdoors allowing Barry's members to sweat together, live, utilizing Bodyweight, Bands, Weights and Treadmill & Weights classes. As of 2021, Barry's has over 80 locations across the globe spanning 14 countries, including five new U.S. studios and three new international markets. Barry's continues to see over 150,000 members taking class each week while operating with 100% Red Room capacity globally.

SOURCE Barry's