Barsala and Zekelman Industries Partnership Increases Housing Diversity in Midland, TX

MIDLAND, Texas , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barsala, the leading multifamily tech-enabled lease-up vacancy monetization platform, today announced its partnership with Z Modular, a division of Zekelman Industries to operate 171 units at FlatZ432 in Midland, Texas located at 1200 Albert Avenue.

Barsala will convert the units into stylish, designer furnished corporate rentals available for short and mid-term stays to accommodate the growing demand for high-quality corporate housing in Midland.

Barsala's collaboration with the Z Modular FlatZ 432 apartment community offers significant benefits to both parties as well as corporate tenants and represents Barsala's entry into the Midland market.

The collaboration with the Z Modular FlatZ 432 apartment community offers significant benefits to both parties and represents Barsala's entry into the Midland market. Barsala will capitalize on the thriving Midland market while Z Modular benefits from increased occupancy rates and revenue generation through Barsala's tech-enabled platform.

"Midland's thriving industries – particularly oil and gas, renewable energy, and aviation – have led to a surge in population, forecasted to continue to grow by another 70% by 2030, and a growing demand for flexible housing options. Our partnership with Z Modular allows us to offer high-quality, beautifully furnished corporate apartments that cater to the diverse needs of Midland's increasing workforce," said Michael Monu, Founder and CEO of Barsala.

Barsala partners with developers of new multifamily communities, allowing property owners to focus on leasing the remaining units while Barsala secures rental guests for otherwise vacant units. Barsala creates a high-end premium experience ensuring that short term guests gain premium hotel amenities, 24/7 concierge support, and the flexibility of a fully stocked apartment. Barsala currently operates in 12 cities nationwide and plans to continue their expansion into new markets across the US.

"Barsala brings value to what we do at Z Modular. Our relationship broadens our reach and enables us to serve more people looking for immediate residency in Midland," said Mickey McNamara, President at Z Modular and Executive Vice President at Zekelman Industries, Inc. "Barsala has relationships with large employers across the country, and with more companies moving to Texas, this partnership delivers on the growing demand for high-quality corporate housing."

About Barsala

Barsala partners with multifamily residential developers to generate more income with greater flexibility. Multifamily developers partnering with Barsala convert vacant, zero income producing units during lease-up into fully furnished rental options for corporate housing needs. As a result they see a significant boost in income and a faster activation of the apartment community. For more information about Barsala, please visit www.barsala.com.

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Wheatland Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success. The Z Modular division is an integrated self-development company that ties development and design with off-site and on-site construction. For more information about Zekelman Industries, please visit www.zekelman.com.

