Barsele Announced Trading in the U.S. on the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Barsele Minerals Corp. – (TSXV: BME) (the "Company" or "Barsele") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States ("U.S.") under the symbol "BRSLF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BME".

The OTCQB® is for earlier-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies are required to meet certain conditions including, filing of audited financial statements, current disclosure requirements, a minimum bid price, and submitting to an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide greater transparency and disclosure, along with enhanced technology features and regulation to improve the information accessibility and trading capability for investors.

Barsele's President and CEO Gary Cope states, "We are extremely happy with this new achievement in the Company's development as we look forward to expanding our reach into the U.S. Capital Markets. The OTCQB platform will enable Barsele to access a larger investor base and subsequently lead the Company to increased liquidity and shareholders."

About the Barsele Project

The Barsele Project is located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits belt, that intersects with the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden. Both polymetallic deposits and intrusive hosted orogenic gold deposits are present in this region and on the property. Current and past producers in the region include Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden and Storliden.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. An amended NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Barsele Project with an effective date of February 21, 2019, was filed on SEDAR on December 16, 2020.

Forward Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

