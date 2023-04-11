BARSELE MINERALS ENGAGES INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSXV: BME) (the "Company" or "Barsele") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("Outside The Box Capital") for the provision of marketing and investor relations services, including but not limited to, planning social media content, working with the Company to establish an ambassador for the Barsele Project, assisting the Company with its various social media channels, increasing investor awareness in new communities and producing feature content of the Company on its and other entities' media channels (collectively, the "Services").

The engagement of Outside The Box Capital is for an initial term of six months and if the engagement is not terminated during the initial term, the engagement will automatically continue for an additional six months. The anticipated total costs to the Company during each six-month term is $100,000 plus reasonable expenses actually and properly incurred by Outside The Box Capital in its provision of the Services. In addition, the Company has issued Outside The Box Capital 575,000 options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of Barsele (the "Common Shares"). The Options vest in equal quarterly installments over 12 months and each Option is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years.

Outside The Box Capital has no direct relationship with the Company other than as set out in this release. The engagement of Outside The Box Capital remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. An updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Barsele Project with an effective date of February 21, 2019, was filed on SEDAR on April 2, 2019. This NI 34-101 Technical Report and Mineral Reserve Estimate (Amended) for the Barsele Property was modified and filed on SEDAR on December 16, 2020.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gary Cope

President

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Company's engagement of Outside The Box Capital. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in the financial statements and MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

