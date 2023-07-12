BARSTOOL COMFORTS NOW CARRIES LEATHERCRAFT BARSTOOLS

Barstool Comforts will offer the entire line of Leathercraft barstools and dining chairs, as well as game chairs. This will add 40-50 customizable styles in traditional, transitional, and modern designs to their online showroom. The barstool line is offered in both counter and bar heights with wood finishes available in maple, ash, or oak. Customers may also choose from steel frame designs. During the customization process, customers will choose a seat and back cushion, wood finish, and optional nail trim (when available) to tailor the perfect chair for their unique interior design.

The Leathercraft line of barstools, dining chairs, and game chairs is available for shipping to all customers in the United States.

Stephanie Bertha and Deborah Bertha, who own and operate Barstool Comforts, met with Leathercraft CEO, Staley Keener, in his High Point, North Carolina showroom in 2022. Recognizing a mutual commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, eco-friendly materials, and North American manufacturing, Barstool Comforts and Leathercraft agreed that the alignment would benefit both brands.

"I love the designs and high quality of Leathercraft. They use only the finest woods, and the craftsmanship is state-of-the-art. I was very impressed with the comfort as well," said Deborah.

Stephanie shared, "They have certain styles we currently don't have, but which we feel are going to be very popular."

Barstool Comforts identified a market for custom-made furniture when they opened their first showroom in 1999. They developed a sales and design process in which chairs are made to be durable, comfortable, and in the color and style that fits the customer's home décor. Since the opening of their online store in 2009, they continue to offer optimal flexibility to the great satisfaction of their growing customer base.

See the entire line of Leathercraft chairs offered at https://barstoolcomforts.com/brand/leathercraft/. Follow Barstool Comforts on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/barstoolcomforts/ and Leathercraft on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/leathercraftfurniture/.

About Barstool Comforts: Barstool Comforts was founded in 1999 and expanded to an online retail shop in 2009. They are laser-focused on custom made furniture that is manufactured by experts in the USA and Canada. Barstool Comforts brings you world-class design and old-fashioned service to create comfortable seating that is not only beautiful, but lasts.

About Leathercraft: For over 50 years, Leathercraft has been manufacturing the finest leather seating available. Located in the highlands of Western North Carolina, they are a leather specialist offering the freedom and flexibility to customize their products to meet your individual needs.

SOURCE Barstool Comforts

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.