BARSTOOL SPORTS' LATEST BRAND, STELLA BLUE COFFEE, NAMED FIRST OFFICIAL & EXCLUSIVE COFFEE PARTNER OF D.C. PICKLEBALL TEAM

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. Pickleball Team (DCPT), an expansion team of Major League Pickleball (MLP) and D.C.'s newest professional sports team, today announced Stella Blue Coffee, a new brand from Barstool Sports created by Dan "Big Cat" Katz, host of #1 sports podcast Pardon my Take, as its first official and exclusive coffee partner.

DCPT has joined MLP ahead of the 2023 season that begins Thursday, January 26th in Mesa, AZ. Like the other high-profile investor backed teams that have joined MLP, DCPT's ownership group includes Al Tylis, Sam Porter, Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Rip Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Odell Beckham Jr. and Mesut Ozil.

As a part of the partnership, Stella Blue Coffee's logo will be prominently displayed on DCPT uniforms. Stella Blue Coffee logo features Katzs' beloved dog Stella, who was rescued from the PAWS Chicago shelter. Stella Blue Coffee holds great meaning to Dan and his family and provides a way for their dog Stella to live on forever. A portion of proceeds from each sale go to PAWS Chicago.

Stella Blue Coffee is a premium blend of 100% Arabica, Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans that Dan hand selected for unrivaled taste. As if D.C. Pickleball Team didn't have enough energy on the team already, Stella Blue will take it up a notch, with coffee that confidently stands on its own, just as coffee and DCPT should.

"D.C. Pickleball Team is thrilled to partner with such an established and innovative group as Barstool Sports and Stella Blue Coffee," says Al Tylis, Managing Partner of D.C. Pickleball Team. "This is a historic partnership in our journey to become a household name in pickleball. Together, we look forward to elevating the sport and bringing both the game and coffee to all."

"We are excited to be a part of the pickleball movement that has swept the nation," explains Katz. "We appreciate what D.C. Pickleball Team and their ownership group brings to the sports world and are proud to partner with them in their first ever Major League Pickleball season."

For more information about D.C. Pickleball Team visit www.dcpickleballteam.com and follow on social media:

Twitter - @dc_pickleball

Instagram - @dcpickleballteam

Facebook - @dcpickleballteam

TikTok - @d.c.pickleballteam

About D.C. Pickleball Team:

D.C. Pickleball Team (DCPT) is the newest professional pickleball team to join Major League Pickleball (MLP) ahead of the 2023 season that begins January 26th. DCPT's ownership group includes Al Tylis, Sam Porter, Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Rip Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Odell Beckham Jr. and Mesut Ozil.

DCPT will play in the Challenger Level in season one and Premier Level in season two. Season one's roster includes Sam Querrey – 10-time ATP Tour Titleist and ranked 11th in the world in 2018; Stefan Auvergne – exciting new player from France and former competitive tennis player, competitive gamer and race car driver; Shelby Bates – former D1 Tennis Player at Coastal Carolina University; and Monica Paolicelli – former D1 Soccer Player at James Madison.

About Stella Blue Coffee:

At Stella Blue Coffee, we source our 100% Arabica, Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans ethically and sustainably from Colombia, Honduras, and Guatemala - some of the richest coffee geographies in the world.Our exclusive blend of premium coffee was hand selected by @BarstoolBigCat himself and is roasted to perfection to deliver unrivaled taste. Stella Blue Coffee offers three delicious roasts: Positive Vibes Light Roast, Big Cat Blend Medium Roast, and Electric Ave Dark Roast. Each roast is available in single serve pods, freshly ground bags or whole bean bags, so you can be your own barista.

Stella Blue Coffee is also committed to joining PAWS Chicago in its mission to save homeless pets. PAWS Chicago (Pets Are Worth Saving) is the Midwest's largest No Kill animal shelter that has led the reduction of the number of homeless pets killed in Chicago by over 91% since its founding in 1997.

Learn more about Stella Blue Coffee's delicious new coffee line-up at stellabluecoffee.com

Twitter - @StellaBlueCoff

Instagram - @stellabluecoffee

TikTok - @stellabluecoffee

About Major League Pickleball:

Major League Pickleball (MLP) is the premier team league and the standard-bearer for the fastest-growing sport in the United States. MLP is committed to perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of pickleball's business, marketing, and community relations. With iconic team owners, a co-ed team format, an innovative draft, easy to understand scoring, groundbreaking broadcast quality, and the highest prize money events in pro pickleball, MLP's goal is to elevate and grow the sport in everything it does. For more information on Major League Pickleball, visit MajorLeaguePickleball.net and follow Major League Pickleball on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE D.C. Pickleball Team