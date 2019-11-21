Barstool Sports Launches New Streaming Options with OTT TV Channel Powered by MAZ

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barstool Sports , the preeminent next generation sports media brand and platform, today announced the launch of its OTT platform, created by app development and content distribution expert, MAZ . Barstool's audience will now have the ability to consume their favorite videos via Roku, FireTV and AndroidTV. Barstool has separately released apps for Apple TV earlier this year. Customers will find apps on these platforms for Barstool Sports, its flagship brand and Barstool Bets, its new sports gambling destination. This activation will increase Barstool Sports' distribution while pushing the brand to a wider demographic and further establishing its presence and credibility in media.

"We have always had an audience with an insatiable appetite for long form video. As we continue to invest in great content and high quality production, we're making our shows available in the living room and on the big screen for our fans," said Deirdre Lester, Chief Revenue Officer at Barstool Sports.

MAZ was able to onboard Barstool Sports and create a simple yet powerful solution, a significant acceleration of the often lengthy timeline associated with building an OTT channel.

"It was a great opportunity for MAZ to give on-demand access to Barstool's content through connected TV," said Mike Ram, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "They had a wealth of high-quality video which we've now housed in a sleek, user-friendly app."

MAZ's development system for Barstool presents a smooth and compelling user interface and experience. MAZ will bring continued support to Barstool's internal production team throughout the development and maintenance of its app.

About MAZ

MAZ is The Content Logistics Company. Brands and media companies like Bloomberg, Hearst, Condé Nast, USA Today, Outside TV, and hundreds of others use MAZ to process, curate, publish, and monetize their content to audiences across mobile, social media, TV, voice assistants, and more.

MAZ has processed and published over half a billion pieces of content to millions of users across 200+ countries. MAZ was one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America." CEO Paul Canetti was selected as one of Inc. Magazine's "30 Under 30 - America's Coolest Young Entrepreneurs."

About Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports is the preeminent next generation sports media brand and platform, reaching a hyper-engaged audience of 66+ million monthly unique users. With a rich 16-year history, Barstool Sports has one of the most highly coveted, fiercely loyal and incredibly engaged audiences, which has put Barstool at the top of the charts. They create innovative content with massive distribution on multiple platforms including web, apps, podcasts, radio, video, social, events, pay per view, subscription and TV to an incredibly engaged audience. Home to the #1 sports podcast, "Pardon My Take," and #1 female podcast, "Call Her Daddy," Barstool Sports continues to be the fastest growing sports publisher and the largest sports podcast publisher.

