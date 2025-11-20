BARSYS OPENS ITS FIRST SPEAKEASY, A ONE-OF-A-KIND EXPERIENCE FOR THE HOLIDAYS IN NYC

"We'll host first, you'll host next."

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barsys - the leading app driven robotic cocktail machine opens its first Speakeasy in New York's Meatpacking district. The Barsys Speakeasy, a three month one-of-a-kind experience is designed to showcase the future of hosting, this immersive destination blends lifestyle, technology, and hospitality.

Barsys Speakeasy

At The Barsys Speakeasy, guests are welcomed into an interactive world where technology meets taste - a space to experiment, play, and connect through the art of the cocktail. Anchored by the Barsys 360 and the Barsys Coaster 2.0, the brand's latest AI-powered innovations, the experience features a speakeasy-style living room and bar alongside an immersive lab where guests can craft personalized cocktails using the Barsys app, guided by intuitive smart-mixology technology.

The experience also brings together select partners, including Diageo and Fever-Tree to elevate the mixology experience and spotlight the evolving relationship between spirits, premium mixers, technology, and hospitality.

"The Barsys Speakeasy is our vision of what modern mixology can look like - immersive, intelligent, and inspiring," said Akshet Tewari, Founder & CEO of Barsys. "We're giving guests a space to explore the possibilities of technology in real-time, then take that experience home to elevate the way they host."

The Barsys Speakeasy will host themed experiences with a variety of brands and creators from entertainment, fashion, beauty, food and hospitality, inviting guests from diverse communities and industries to explore the Barsys universe.

Each event will debut exclusive specialty cocktail mixlists, alongside rotating tastings, creator-led workshops, influencer and PR events, and digital content drops celebrating the spirit of connection.

The Barsys Retail Hub

The Barsys retail concept will serve as a discovery and retail destination, offering live product demonstrations, exclusive shopping access, and partnership activations.

The Barsys Speakeasy

As the sun sets, The Barsys Speakeasy transforms into The Livingroom - a series of curated events and private gatherings for VIPs, creators, and cocktail enthusiasts alike. Featuring celebrity appearances, exclusive collaborations, and immersive entertainment, the after-dark series celebrates community through creativity and craft.

The Barsys Speakeasy is open October through December 2025, inviting cocktail lovers, tech enthusiasts, and cultural explorers to discover a new way to experience - and redefine - the art of gathering.

SOURCE Barsys Inc.