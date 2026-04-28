Barsys Shaker Pro Now Available Following Successful CES 2026 Debut

The Crowd Favorite from CES is Now Ready to Bring Bar-Quality Cocktails to Homes Nationwide

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barsys, the leading app-driven automated cocktail brand, today announces that the Barsys Shaker Pro is now widely available for purchase on Barsys.com and TikTok Shop. After generating significant buzz at the January CES launch, cocktail enthusiasts everywhere can now get their hands on the smart, portable cocktail device that's redefining how drinks are made at home.

Designed for modern drink lovers, the Shaker Pro is a smart, app-controlled device that guides users step-by-step through thousands of cocktail recipes, delivering bar-quality drinks from anywhere. Building on the beloved technology of the Barsys Coaster 2.0 — which reached #1 in its category on TikTok Shop during the last holiday season — the Shaker Pro takes that same hardware and adds full portability with a built-in rechargeable battery and USB-C charging.

Akshet Tewari, CEO and founder of Barsys, shares, "The Shaker Pro is everything our customers have been asking for — the same precision and quality they know from Barsys, in a device they can take anywhere. Over the past year we've seen tremendous growth, and launching the Shaker Pro feels like a natural next step in that journey. We're continuing to push the boundaries of what home bartending can look like."

Users select a drink in the Barsys app, and the device's interactive lighting guides them through each pour — signaling exactly when to start and stop for perfectly balanced measurements. As ingredients are added, the Shaker Pro simultaneously mixes and aerates the drink, cutting down effort and delivering a consistently great result every time.

The Shaker Pro is an all-in-one device that measures, mixes, and guides every pour from a single sleek system. Fully rechargeable via USB-C, it untethers you from the kitchen counter so you can host anywhere. Color-coded lighting takes the guesswork out of every pour, signaling exactly when to start and stop for perfectly balanced results every time. Paired seamlessly with the Barsys app, it delivers a guided, low-effort experience — from timeless classics to creative craft cocktails — with smart recommendations built around your taste and what's already in your bar.

The Barsys Shaker Pro is available now at Barsys.com and TikTok Shop at its pre-order price of $49.99 through May 8, before increasing to $79.99.

About Barsys

Barsys is a leading app-driven cocktail technology company redefining how drinks are made at home and beyond. Known for its precision, personalization, and ease of use, Barsys combines innovative hardware with intelligent software to deliver consistently high-quality cocktails. The brand empowers users of all experience levels to explore, customize, and create drinks with confidence. With a growing ecosystem of connected products and digital experiences, Barsys continues to push the future of cocktail-making forward.

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SOURCE Barsys