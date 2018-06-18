Bart Zandbergen Launches Podcast Show The Zandbergen Report, Now on iTunes

The Zandbergen Report has featured Josh Lavis of DAOU Vineyards, Todd Gladis of TEN-X and Adrian Hernandez of Intero Real Estate among many other distinguished guests. All episodes of The Zandbergen Report are available on iTunes and iHeartRadio as free downloads, and are also accessible here: https://bartzandbergen.podbean.com/. Interested in being a guest on The Zandbergen Report? Email podcast@bartzandbergen.com.

About Bart Zandbergen, CFP:

With more than 25 years of dedication and service, Bart Zandbergen is an esteemed Certified Financial Planner, Wealth Strategist and Partner with Optivest Wealth Management. Globally respected as an authority in financial planning and investment advising, he has devoted his career to guiding men and women with diverse portfolios through building, managing and carefully fostering overall financial health. His service first approach and methodical attention to detail has allowed him to play a pivotal role as a trusted advisor to his clientele, team and industry peers throughout nearly three decades of market ebbs and flows. Purpose driven strategies and a forward thinking philosophy have been integral components that Bart has relied on to guide those around him on their road to financial wellbeing and legacy development.

Learn more: www.BartZandbergen.com

