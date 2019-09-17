BARTENDER Magazine Announces Launch Of 'BUDTENDER.com'

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer interest in hemp, CBD and Cannabis continues to grow enormously across the U.S., the founders of BARTENDER Magazine and BARTENDER.com have announced the launch of BUDTENDER.com, a comprehensive resource for news, information, and products.

One of the key features of the new site is a resource where U.S. consumers can enter their location to find a legal cannabis dispensary nearby. Dispensary owners can also enter their location information, website, photos and product details into the database as well, so that they can be easily found by everyone searching the "Find a Dispensary" section of the site.

"I'm immensely proud that in the 40 years since I launched BARTENDER Magazine it has become one of the best-known and most respected resources of its kind in the hospitality industry. There's great opportunity here to do the same with the burgeoning market for cannabis products," said Ray Foley, who with his wife Jackie are the founders of BUDTENDER.com. "And of course, we wouldn't be true to the 'Budtender' name if we didn't also offer a section for CBD drink recipes!"

Foley, a former Marine who for decades worked behind the bar and managed one of the largest restaurants in New Jersey, is also the author of numerous cocktail books, including the popular "Bartending for Dummies." He and Jackie also founded the BARTENDER "Hall of Fame," and the non-profit Bartenders' Foundation to help bartenders and their families pay for educational expenses.

For more information, please visit BUDTENDER.com, or BARTENDER.com.

SOURCE BARTENDER Magazine

Related Links

https://bartender.com

