Bartesian Leverages Strategic Partnership with iHeartMedia to Drive Expansion in 2024

Leading intelligent cocktail maker zeroes in on continued growth across North America

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartesian, the award-winning cocktail machine serving premium cocktails on demand, today announced a new, strategic multi-year partnership with iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in the U.S. and podcast publisher globally. The deal allows Bartesian to leverage iHeartMedia's multi-platform network, reaching a quarter of a billion monthly listeners, and their marquee experiential events to bring the home cocktail maker to new audiences. The news follows record Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales for Bartesian this past holiday season.

"After a monumental and record-breaking sales year for Bartesian in 2023, we're hyper focused on introducing new customers to the product on an even larger scale," said Ryan Close, Bartesian Founder & CEO. "We're eager to usher in Bartesian's next phase of expansion with an iconic name like iHeartMedia through a variety of marketing initiatives that can move the needle for the brand. From integration at events, to building brand awareness through a wide array of marketing activations, this partnership will help further expand consumer understanding of our cocktail machine's capabilities and appetite for our world-class cocktails."

"We're always looking to partner with brands that are evolving an industry and Bartesian is doing just that," said Joe Robinson, President of Corporate Development and Ventures for iHeartMedia. "We've been impressed with Bartesian's momentum to date and look forward to igniting further brand awareness within our vast North American audience."

With consumer trends continuing to shift toward more elevated home experiences, Bartesian is the perfect solution for the at-home cocktail drinker and host. Thoughtfully designed, there is no longer a need to maintain a fully stocked home bar, follow complex cocktail recipes, or deal with burdensome cleanup to enjoy lounge-quality cocktails at home. Bartesian delivers this, all at the touch of a button.

About Bartesian:

Bartesian is the first-ever intelligent cocktail maker using capsules that contain the real, premium ingredients for on-demand, perfectly crafted cocktails. Bartesian creates Premium Cocktails on Demand™ with the customer's choice of spirits at customizable strengths. Behind the company is a group of innovative designers, engineers, and mixology enthusiasts working together to elevate the cocktail experience. It is a winner of various awards including the 2020 CES Innovation Award, The Knot Registry Award, Good Housekeeping Best Innovation of 2020 Award, and has been selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Bartesian can be purchased at Bartesian.com or at major retailers, including Macy's, Williams-Sonoma and Kohl's. More than 60 unique cocktails are available with new recipes like Espresso Martini, Strawberry Guava Margarita, and upcoming Bloody Mary launches, including a spicy version. Each fully recyclable Bartesian cocktail capsule is packed with the highest quality bitters, liqueurs, juices, and ingredients needed to make the perfect cocktail in seconds.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

