Barth appointed to the BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. board of directors

"Carin brings a vast depth of experience, strong financial acumen and understanding of both public and private sectors that any board would envy, much less one in the banking industry," said BBVA USA Non-Executive Chairman of the Board J. Terry Strange. "That she has agreed to be part of our board is a win for BBVA, both nationally and internationally. We expect to rely on her advice and experience far into the future and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship."

In addition to her appointment as Chief Financial Officer for HUD, Barth has also been previously appointed as Texas Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Expert Consultant for HUD, Member of the Board for the Texas Public Finance Authority, Investment Committee member for the City of Houston, Board of Regents for Texas Tech University and Board of Directors for the Houston Convention Center Hotel Corporation.

She presently serves on the board of directors for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., Enterprise Products Holdings LLC and Black Stone Minerals, L.P. She previously served on the boards of Halcón Resources Corporation, Strategic Growth Bank Incorporated, Bill Barrett Corporation, Western Refining, Inc., Encore Bancshares, Inc. and Amegy Bancorporation, Inc.

Barth is active in her community with service at various non-profits. She is currently a Trustee and Chairman for The Welch Foundation and a member of the Board of Directors for The Ronald McDonald House of Houston.

"Carin is the perfect addition to the board, and I have no doubt that she, alongside our other board members, will lead us into a successful future," said BBVA USA President and CEO Javier Rodríguez Soler. "Her dedication to business and the community aligns with our vision, and she adds diversity of thought and action, which we always look to achieve."

Barth received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alabama summa cum laude and her Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management.

For more information on BBVA USA, click here .

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom .

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram .

For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com .

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

SOURCE BBVA USA

Related Links

www.bbva.com

