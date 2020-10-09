Bartko Law Firm's Patrick M. Ryan named Top Trade Secret Lawyer for 2020 by Top California Law Publication

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorney that won one of the largest trade secret victories in the history of the United States and who represents major companies across the country has been selected as one of California's top trade secret lawyers by legal publication California Daily Journal.

Patrick M. Ryan of the law firm of Bartko Zankel Bunzel & Miller was recognized as one of "California's Top Trade Secret Lawyers" by the California Daily Journal in its Oct. 7, 2020 special edition in its annual selection of the state's top attorneys.

Mr. Ryan is lead counsel for several major U.S. and global companies, including currently representing Uber Technologies, Inc. in a trade secrets case, and last year he obtained one of the largest trade secret victories in United States history, totaling $845 million.

Mr. Ryan is Co-Chair of Bartko's Antitrust Practice Group, as well as its IP Protection Practice Group, and handles cases throughout the United States involving a cross section of complex commercial litigation, antitrust, trade secrets, intellectual property, anti-counterfeiting, class action, false advertising, and constitutional matters.

During the last 21 years, Mr. Ryan has successfully litigated, on both the plaintiff and defense side, numerous matters for major corporate clients from a variety of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, software, healthcare, retail, biotech, and real estate.

Mr. Ryan has a knack for making the most complicated concepts simple to understand for judges and juries, and he regularly solves complex problems for companies—both in and out of court— with fervor and creativity. As part of his practice, Mr. Ryan also helps businesses better protect their IP and trade secrets and coordinates investigations into potential IP theft for companies accused of stealing trade secrets and for companies that might be the victim of such theft.

Mr. Ryan thanks the other members of Bartko's victorious trade secrets' trial team for their contribution to this honor, including Stephen C. Steinberg, Sean R. McTigue, Brian A. E. Smith, Chad E. DeVeaux, Alden K. Lee, and Joseph J. Fraresso, as well as other members of Bartko's cutting-edge IP Protection Group, Paul J. Ortiz (IP Protection Co-Chair), Patrick E. O'Shaughnessy, and Gabriella A. Wilkins.

Bartko's IP Protection Group helps companies fight IP Theft, counterfeiting, product diversion, and supply-chain fraud. Bartko can be reached at its website https://www.bzbm.com/ and has offices in San Francisco, phone 415.956.1900, and Los Angeles, phone 310.307.6115.

