Bartlett Bearing Expands Alabama Warehouse

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc., an independent authorized bearing distributor, is proud to announce the expansion of its Pelham, Alabama location. Originally opened in 2007, this will be the location's first expansion boasting an additional 5,000 square feet of warehouse and office space.

The expansion will help the Pelham office adapt to the accelerated growth of the area demands by providing additional warehouse space for the company's expanding inventory. The added square footage will allow for higher inventory capacity to continue serving customers with on-the-shelf inventory, an integral plot point in the company's long history.

"Bartlett Bearing is immensely excited about expanding our Alabama location after 15 years of presence in the region," said John Conway, Regional Sales Manager. "This move is a testament to the growth and success our company has experienced since its founding in 1951 and marks the beginning of a new chapter in our long history of serving our family of customers."

"Continued growth in the southern market has brought us to the decision to expand the Pelham warehouse." said Branch Manager Eric Anderton. "We take great pride in being able to service our customers with our vast inventory; 'on-the-shelf' is truly what you get with Bartlett Bearing and more space was proving required to meet our customer's needs. We have added on 5000 square feet to our existing warehouse space, with the addition of new office space for our ever-growing staff."

The Pelham offices are open and continue to serve the company's customers with the same expertise and dependability they've come to expect from Bartlett's highly knowledgeable team.

Pelham address: 272 Cahaba Valley Pkwy Pelham, AL 35124

Call toll-free: 866 987-1915

About Bartlett Bearing

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. is a family-owned and operated bearing distributor founded in 1951, specializing in serving the electro-mechanical repair industry nationwide. Bartlett has grown to six, fully stocked locations as Authorized Distributors for major manufacturers such as SKF, Timken, NTN, Koyo, The Schaeffler Group, and many more. With over 70 years of experience, our highly knowledgeable staff strives to provide the highest quality service for our customers 24/7/365. For more information, visit our website at www.bartlettbearing.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Ford   |   Marketing Manager

[email protected]

215-743-8963 Ext. 3209

