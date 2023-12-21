Bartlett Bearing Inventory Remains Strong, Welcomes New Sales Members

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc., a bearing and parts distributor founded in 1951, is ending the year with a healthily stocked inventory of products and welcomed new faces to its sales team.

Bare shelves and supply issues that have plagued many in the industry following the pandemic, but Bartlett Bearing has seen its inventory levels hold steady throughout the year among the company's long list of carried manufacturers. The company's line card includes notable brands such as NTN, Timken, SKF, JTEKT, Schaeffler, SLF, and many others.

Bartlett's Vice President of Sales and Operations, Mike Pulley remarked that "product supply remains at a healthy level," and attributed the positive trend to proactive inventory management and smart purchasing objectives. "In our industry," Pulley said, "it's not as simple as having or not having inventory. Our customers rely on us having what they need stocked with backup options and the knowledge to help them find the right solutions. That's what our customers have come to expect from Bartlett, and we intend to keep them happy."

Bartlett also welcomed two new salesmen to its team in 2023: Henry Barragan and Mike Kuhn. Henry joins the team after a long career in the bearing industry and will be instrumental in growing West Coast-based accounts. Mike brings over 20 years of industry experience having previously worked for an electric motor repair shop, joining the Hebron team as the Outside Salesman. "We are pleased to welcome Henry and Mike to the Bartlett team this year," said Mike Pulley. "I believe they will both bring the same dedication to our customers that they've come to know from our entire team." 

About Bartlett Bearing

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. is a family-owned and operated bearing distributor founded in 1951, specializing in serving the electro-mechanical repair industry nationwide. Bartlett has grown to six, fully stocked locations as Authorized Distributors for major manufacturers such as SKF, Timken, NTN, Koyo, The Schaeffler Group, and many more. With over 70 years of experience, our highly knowledgeable staff strives to provide the highest quality service for our customers 24/7/365. For more information, visit our website at www.bartlettbearing.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Ford | Marketing Manager

[email protected]

215-743-8963 Ext. 3209

