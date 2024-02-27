Bartlett Bearing Opens Seventh Location

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc., an independent authorized bearing distributor, announces the Q2 opening of its seventh location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strategically located, the new, fully-stocked warehouse will streamline the company's distribution network, resulting in faster and more efficient service for our valued clients nationwide. "We are excited for the opportunity to further expand into the West Coast market," said Sarah Musser, President of Bartlett Bearing. "This new location will have all of the traditional Bartlett values our customers have come to know us by as a family-owned and operated company while still providing the on-the-shelf inventory and same-day shipping promise we've held since 1951."

Opening within the next few months, the Las Vegas location will boast more than 8,000 square feet of combined warehouse and office space, inclusive of a Bartlett counter for local pickups. This warehouse will serve as Bartlett's West Coast distribution hub, offering improved delivery options to better service the company's West Coast customers. The opening of this seventh location offers numerous advantages to increase efficiency and provide improved service to valued clients.

Henry Barragan, who recently joined the company in 2023, will lead sales efforts out of this new location. "I'm thrilled to be a part of a team who works tirelessly to bring Bartlett's values to life," he said, "We look forward to this new chapter and the opportunities it presents."

The West Coast location will officially open to the public in Q2 of 2024. To learn more, contact Henry Barragan at (909-227-6609, [email protected]) or visit the Bartlett Bearing website at www.bartlettbearing.com.

About Bartlett Bearing

Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc. is a family-owned and operated bearing distributor founded in 1951, specializing in serving the electro-mechanical repair industry nationwide. Bartlett has grown to six (soon to be seven), fully stocked locations as Authorized Distributors for major manufacturers such as SKF, Timken, NTN, Koyo, The Schaeffler Group, and many more. With over 70 years of experience, our highly knowledgeable staff strives to provide the highest quality service for our customers 24/7/365. For more information, visit our website at www.bartlettbearing.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Ford   |   Marketing Manager
[email protected]
215-743-8963 Ext. 3209

SOURCE Bartlett Bearing Company, Inc.

