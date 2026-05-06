Barton Associates Acquires LocumsCollective, Expanding Workforce Solutions Platform in Locum Tenens

PEABODY, Mass. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, Inc., a leading locum tenens staffing and workforce solutions organization, today announced the acquisition of LocumsCollective, a Salt Lake City-based managed service provider serving the locum tenens industry.

The acquisition represents a meaningful expansion of Barton's workforce solutions platform and continued evolution from a locum tenens staffing company into a broader workforce solutions provider. LocumsCollective adds a differentiated, outcomes-focused MSP model designed to help healthcare organizations access and manage locum tenens talent more effectively.

"LocumsCollective strengthens our platform, broadens our capabilities, and gives us an opportunity to help shape the future of locum tenens workforce solutions," said April Hansen, MSN, RN, CEO of Barton Associates. "As a company grounded in healthcare staffing and committed to supporting patient care, we believe the next generation of workforce solutions must be defined by quality, transparency, and measurable value for every stakeholder in the care delivery process."

LocumsCollective will continue to be led by founder Matt Bennett, who will serve as President of LocumsCollective.

"LocumsCollective was built around a simple belief: clients, agencies, and providers can work together better," said Bennett. "Barton shares that belief and brings the scale, resources, technology, and operational depth to help us grow while staying true to the principles that have guided LocumsCollective from the beginning."

Together, Barton and LocumsCollective will focus on building workforce solutions that improve match quality, reduce friction, support transparent communication, and create value for each stakeholder across the locum tenens ecosystem.

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates is a nationally trusted locum tenens staffing and workforce solutions organization with more than 25 years of experience supporting hospitals, health systems, private practices, and clinics nationwide. Barton connects healthcare organizations with physicians, nurse practitioners, physician associates, CRNAs, dentists, and other licensed professionals across a broad range of specialties, care settings, and communities.

About LocumsCollective

LocumsCollective is a Salt Lake City-based managed service provider built to improve how healthcare organizations and agency partners work together in locum tenens staffing. Through a facilitated model focused on quality, transparency, and execution, LocumsCollective helps clients access clinical talent more effectively while creating a more streamlined, outcome-focused experience for clients, agencies, and providers.

SOURCE Barton Associates