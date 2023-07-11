Barton Associates Names Six Finalists in 5th Annual Locum Heroes Campaign

News provided by

Barton Associates

11 Jul, 2023, 09:30 ET

Winning healthcare provider will be recognized with monetary prize and charity donation

PEABODY, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, a leading healthcare staffing company, has named six finalists in its 5th annual Locum Heroes campaign, which recognizes and celebrates locum tenens healthcare providers who go above and beyond at work and in their daily lives.

A panel of judges composed of previous campaign winners, all with different medical backgrounds and specialties, will select one of the six finalists as this year's Barton Associates Locum Hero. The winner will be recognized with a $2,500 donation made in their name to the charity of their choice as well as a $2,500 award for themselves. This year's winner will be announced during National Locum Tenens Week, August 14–18, 2023.

The six finalists are:

  • Sophia Khawly, Family Practice NP
  • Dr. Greta Smidt, DMD
  • Dr. Carolyn Lafleur, Anesthesiology MD
  • Dr. Barbara Rumberger, Pediatric Hospitalist
  • Dr. Alok Kumar Gupta, Primary Care
  • Dr. Susan LaSala-Wood, Family Practice

Nominated healthcare providers must prove they have worked at least one locum tenens assignment within the last year through any locum tenens staffing agency.

"Whether they're working in underserved communities, short-staffed hospitals, or anywhere in between, locum tenens providers provide critical healthcare services to patients across our nation and beyond," said Stacy Cyr, Director of Marketing at Barton Associates. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the meaningful work these selfless medical professionals do every day."

Visit Barton's website to learn more about each of this year's finalists.

About Barton Associates
Barton Associates specializes in the staffing of temporary medical providers at facilities nationwide. Together with Barton Healthcare Staffing and Wellhart, recruiters at the Barton Companies are able to staff physicians (MDs/DOs), nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistants (PAs), dentists, CRNAs, specialty nurses, social workers, respiratory therapists, and other allied health professionals for long and-short term assignments. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com.

SOURCE Barton Associates

Also from this source

The Barton Companies to Hire 100+ New Grads Between June and August

Barton Associates Announces Fifth Annual "Locum Heroes" Contest

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.