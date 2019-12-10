Barton Creek Equity Partners (BCEP) Completes Investment in FlowBelow Aero

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Creek Equity Partners (Austin, TX) has completed an investment in Austin-based FlowBelow, a leading supplier of proprietary aerodynamic technologies for Class 8 trucks.

Since its founding in 2009, FlowBelow has grown to help customers improve fuel economy and operational efficiency while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. FlowBelow's wheel covers, drive wheel fairings, and other innovative products improve aerodynamics and deliver fuel savings for trucking companies. FlowBelow's customers include some of the largest trucking companies in the US.

BCEP's investment alongside the founder/management team will facilitate growth of the business and provided for an exit by early-round investors.

FlowBelow Founder/CEO, Josh Butler, explained why FlowBelow selected BCEP: "From a number of potential investment partners, we chose BCEP based on its track record of helping to facilitate growth of founder-run companies. We are excited to work with the partners at BCEP as we continue to build the business and introduce new products to the trucking industry."

"The FlowBelow team has done a remarkable job designing, testing, optimizing, and commercializing a unique product that has been widely accepted by fleets and manufacturers. We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with them," said Michael Sayre, Partner at BCEP.

Ron Duncan, BCEP Partner, added, "Josh and his team have done a great job thus far. FlowBelow is a special company, and we are excited to help the team through the next stage and beyond."

Focus Strategies and DLA/Piper advised FlowBelow. Greenberg Traurig, Maxwell Locke & Ritter, and Steer Partners advised BCEP, and Plexus Capital provided senior debt. Terms were not disclosed.

About FlowBelow:

FlowBelow is a leading supplier of proprietary technologies for class 8 tractor-trailers. The products reduce aerodynamic drag, which results in improved fuel efficiency.

The company supplies many of the nation's largest trucking companies and works closely with truck manufacturers to serve their customers and achieve platform-wide fuel economy improvements.

FlowBelow's products are manufactured in the USA.

www.flowbelow.com

About Barton Creek Equity Partners:

BCEP focuses on companies in Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado that are: closely-held or family owned, interested in a partial or complete liquidity event, and have the ability to achieve revenue and EBITDA growth by executing business improvement opportunities and leveraging BCEP's expertise and resources.

www.bartoncreekequity.com

Contacts:

BCEP

Ron Duncan

230542@email4pr.com

512-646-1140

Michael Sayre

512-646-1142

FlowBelow

Josh Butler

josh@flowbelow.com

SOURCE Barton Creek Equity Partners