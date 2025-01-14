Barton Healthcare Staffing President Lina Gallotto Named to SIA's '2025 Staffing 100 North America' List

Gallotto's excellence in healthcare staffing leadership garners national acclaim

PEABODY, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) , a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing and recruiting company, is proud to announce that President Lina Gallotto was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) "2025 Staffing 100 North America" list . This prestigious recognition is the first such award for Gallotto and solidifies her position as a leading innovator and influencer in the staffing industry.

Gallotto's selection highlights her leadership in healthcare staffing and commitment to advancing women in business.

Each year, SIA acknowledges 100 influential leaders in the North American staffing industry whose achievements and visionary approaches transform the field's landscape. Gallotto's selection highlights her exceptional leadership in realigning BHS's services to focus on the growing travel allied healthcare segment, as well as her commitment to fostering leadership opportunities for women in business.

"I am deeply honored to be included in SIA's '2025 Staffing 100 North America' list alongside a group of remarkable colleagues," said Lina Gallotto, President of BHS and Executive Vice President of Barton Associates , BHS's affiliate company. "This acknowledgement is a reflection of not just my efforts, but also the dedication and innovation of each team member at Barton Healthcare Staffing and Barton Associates as we work together to advance healthcare staffing solutions across the United States."

Gallotto joined BHS in 2018 as its first employee, working to build the company's travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing services from the ground up. In 2024, Gallotto identified opportunities for expansion in the travel allied health sector, spearheading BHS' renewed focus on attracting dental hygienists, laboratory technicians, imaging technologists, and other crucial clinicians.

Beyond her roles at BHS and Barton, Gallotto has shown exceptional commitment to advancing women's leadership in business as she has served on the Boston Club's Corporate Board and Non-Profit Committees.

About Barton Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and owned by Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) is a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing firm placing highly-skilled clinicians on temporary assignments at a variety of facility types, including primary care facilities, private practices, hospitals, and more. Learn more at BartonHealthcareStaffing.com .

