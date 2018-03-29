MONTREAL, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Malow, one of the top performing contractors in market specialties such as education, energy, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing and sports facilities, has selected Planbox as its Innovation Management solution.

Barton Malow Builds Up Its Innovation Management Competency with Planbox

Barton Malow plans to use Planbox Innovation Management system to manage its internal innovation program including idea collection and development, innovation activities and challenges as well as lessons learned and innovation-related videos. The program will be available to all 2,000+ Barton Malow employees across the US, Canada and Mexico. Planbox will be tightly integrated with our Barton Malow's internal Sharepoint sites to make it easy for employees to quickly access the company's innovation portal.

Barton Malow innovation team spent a couple of months comparing options. Planbox was selected as it was deemed to be a ready to go and flexible solution.

Barton Malow has been collecting employee innovation ideas for a long time, but those ideas are not well organized, transparent and reportable to the organization. By publishing all ideas into Planbox as a system of record for innovation and allowing everyone to have the visibility to see and discuss all the ideas, Barton Malow intends to energize its employees and increase their engagement in innovation.

"Planbox is our system of record for innovation management. We leverage the platform to develop and build our employees' ideas from concepts and insights into fully realized solutions," stated Daniel Stone, Innovation Leader at Barton Malow.

About Barton Malow

Founded in 1924, Barton Malow Company leads North America as one of the top performing contractors in market specialties such as education, energy, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing and sports facilities. Our core purpose is to Build with the American Spirit: People, Projects and Communities.

About Planbox

Planbox is the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Work Innovation solutions – from creative ideas to winning projects. Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous innovation and creativity across the entire organization. Planbox is built for companies and teams of all sizes and trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands including Honeywell, Great-West Life, Panama Canal Authority, Philips, Sealed Air, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool, Willis Towers Watson and Verizon with millions of internal and external users. To learn more, visit: www.planbox.com and unleash your innovation butterfly.

Additional Links

Planbox on Twitter (www.twitter.com/planbox)

Planbox on Facebook (www.facebook.com/planbox)

Planbox on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/companies/planbox)

Contact information

Amanda Sarafian

192466@email4pr.com

514-788-4703 extension 1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barton-malow-builds-up-its-innovation-management-competency-with-planbox-300621040.html

SOURCE Planbox

Related Links

http://www.planbox.com

