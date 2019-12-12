Barton Perreira Signs Exclusive James Bond Licensing Deal with EON Productions

Joe : a polished black classic rectangular style frame with mineral glass lenses

: a polished black classic rectangular style frame with mineral glass lenses Norton : a polished tortoise round P3 frame with keyhole bridge

: a polished tortoise round P3 frame with keyhole bridge Courtier: a sleek titanium and matte finish acetate aviator

"When thinking about how to dress James Bond in this latest film, I knew that everything about his look had to be instantly iconic and definitive. We chose pieces that are going to withstand the test of time as a classic, while also very much being steps ahead of the current moment. Each piece needed to be what I like to call the 'answer,'" said Suttirat Anne Larlarb, costume designer of No Time To Die. "When Barton Perreira sunglasses were suggested, they immediately ticked all the boxes of what a number of our Bond looks required – and across a variety of settings and circumstances in the story, they were indeed the answer."

The Joe and Norton frames will come with a certificate of authenticity card as well as custom branded 007 sunglass case, cleaning cloth and sleek, black carrying case. The Courtier will come with the custom branded 007 sunglass case and cloth. Frames will range from $440 - $625.

"No Time To Die is one of the most anticipated films of the year and we are excited to collaborate with EON Productions to celebrate the iconic James Bond franchise," said Bill Barton, co-founder and CEO of Barton Perreira.

"James Bond embodies many things Barton Perreira represents – style, innovation, design and affinity for high quality, luxury items – and we're proud to see him in our frames," said Patty Perreira, co-founder and designer of Barton Perreira.

The frames will be available for purchase on BartonPerreira.com, 007store.com and in all Barton Perreira stores and authorized retailers nationwide starting December.

No Time To Die, will be released globally from April 2, 2020 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on April 10, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios via their United Artists Releasing banner.

ABOUT BARTON PERREIRA

Bill Barton and Patty Perreira innovated the art of seeing at some of fashion's most iconic brands. In 2007, these eyewear legends set off on their own journey, coming together to create Barton Perreira. Their vision was clear. An independent brand that sees things differently, taking the time to invest in craftsmanship that produces nothing less than the finest eyewear in the world. Distinguished for their passionate attention to each one-of-a-kind detail, Japan's leading artisans ensure every facet of Barton Perreira eyewear is brought to life with precision and virtuosity. Barton Perreira is sold at its flagship retail boutiques in New York City, Nashville, Aspen and Kansas City, as well as exclusive optical accounts and the finest department stores and boutiques worldwide. To view the collection, please visit: http://www.bartonperreira.com

ABOUT EON PRODUCTIONS

EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company that has made the James Bond films since 1962 and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. The twenty-fifth 007 film, No Time To Die, is currently in post production. For more information www.007.com.

