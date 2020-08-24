Barts Health Selects Medial EarlySign's AI Platform to Prioritize Care for High Risk Colon Cancer Patients

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medial EarlySign (earlysign.com), a leader in AI-based clinical data solutions to aid in the early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases, announced today that Barts Health, one of the largest National Health Service providers in Britain, has implemented EarlySign's ColonFlag™ platform to prioritize and care for patients at high risk for developing colon cancer.

EarlySign's machine learning model analyzes existing routine clinical data to predict and prioritize individuals at high risk of developing colon cancer in order to help physicians deliver targeted and proactive interventions for optimal care. ColonFlag is the first EarlySign solution to be deployed by Barts Health, with plans to expand to other high-burden diseases in the near future.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a challenging situation in which many patients are still awaiting routine treatments and screenings, including for colon cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer in the UK," said Professor Finbarr Cotter, Lead for Molecular Pathology and Consultant Haemato-Oncologist at Barts Health. "Integrating EarlySign's platform into our workstream has helped us to successfully identify patients who would most benefit from screening and intervention, supporting our goal of delivering timely and personalized care to our patients. We are now exploring opportunities to extend our use of EarlySign's technology to other health areas."

The Barts Health group operates five hospitals in East London serving a population of 2.5 million people. Its cancer centre at St. Bartholomew's Hospital is the second largest in London and provides specialist services across the capital and South East England.

"EarlySign's Back-to-Care initiative is designed to handle the backlog of postponed treatments due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we are excited to support Barts Health in providing personal and timely treatment for people at high risk of developing serious conditions," said Itai Katzir Chief Commercial Officer EU and COO. "Barts Health is one of the world's leading health systems and we are proud to count them among our growing international customer base, joining prestigious organizations across the US and Europe."

EarlySign's Back2Care platform, launched in June, offers health organization four service bundles focused on specific clinical domains, prioritization, and readmissions using routine EHR data to identify and prioritize patients who will benefit from accelerated attention as the systems emerge from the disruption of COVID-19. These solutions encompass lower GI and colorectal disorders, diabetes and related complications, lung cancer, flu and COVID-19 complications.

About Barts Health NHS Trust

Barts Health NHS Trust operates four acute hospitals (The Royal London, St Bartholomew's, Whipps Cross, and Newham) and a number of community locations, including Mile End hospital. The group provides healthcare services for about 2.5 million people living in east London. For more information, please visit: https://www.bartshealth.nhs.uk.

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign helps healthcare systems with early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases. Their suite of outcome-focused software solutions (AlgoMarkers™) find subtle, early signs of high-risk patient trajectories in existing lab results and ordinary EHR data already collected in the course of routine care. EarlySign's AlgoMarkers and AI-based solutions can help clients identify and prioritize patients at high risk for a broad range of conditions. The algorithmic models developed using the company's machine learning approach are supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. Founded in 2013, Medial EarlySign is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with US headquarters in Colorado. For more information, please visit: https://earlysign.com/.

Follow Medial EarlySign on LinkedIn: Medial EarlySign and Twitter: @MedialEarlySign

Media Relations Contacts:

Ellie Hanson

Finn Partners for Medial EarlySign

[email protected]

929-222-8006

Barts Health NHS Trust

Molly Downing

[email protected]

020 7709 6509

SOURCE Medial EarlySign

Related Links

https://earlysign.com/

