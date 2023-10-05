Barunson C&C's "Sunset Park" Development Aligns with Findings from the New "FOCUS Asian Volume 1: Subscriptions 2023" Study

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement that Anthony Chen ("The Breaking Ice") is set to direct "Sunset Park" for Barunson C&C, a subsidiary of Barunson E&A, the producers behind the Oscar-winning "Parasite", a new study titled "FOCUS Asian Subscriptions 2023" on ResearchandMarkets.com sheds light on the demand for Asian-language content and its global appeal. This amalgamation of cultural narratives and consumer behaviours signifies a momentous shift in the entertainment industry, positioning Asian narratives as major global contenders.

The FOCUS Asian Subscriptions study explores the intricacies of the pay and free TV landscape among Asian consumers. With in-depth analyses covering MVPDs, vMVPDs, SVODs, AVOD, FAST, and OTA, it provides a comprehensive look at how Asian TV content viewing households are adopting and integrating various services. This encompasses what services they're paying for, their satisfaction levels with these video services, drivers for subscriptions and churn, and their bundling habits of both traditional and new-age services.

Importantly, it goes beyond just numbers, delving deep into viewing behaviours. The study indicates a significant demand for Asian-language content, international content, as well as content targeted specifically at U.S. Asian viewers. In fact, with a focus on both Asian-language and English viewing behaviours, the report affirms that Korean stories, much like the sentiment expressed by Seo Woo-sik, are no longer restricted to Korea but are finding resonance internationally.

Given Barunson C&C's expansion beyond its Korean TV base, the findings from the FOCUS Asian study could not be more timely. As the entertainment industry recognises the cross-cultural stories that companies like Barunson are developing, the FOCUS Asian Subscriptions study underscores the significance of such narratives in the contemporary TV and film environment.

Apart from "Sunset Park", Barunson C&C has a variety of projects lined up, from "Princess Bari", based on Hwang Sok-yong's acclaimed novel, to the spin-off series "Strong Girl Nam-soon". The fact that such projects are being launched in and around international platforms like the Busan International Film Festival is a testament to the expanding horizons of Asian content.

For businesses and stakeholders in the entertainment industry, the FOCUS Asian Subscriptions 2023 study offers invaluable insights. By surveying 500 Asian TV content viewers, aged 18 and above, who watch more than an hour of TV a day, the study ensures a comprehensive understanding of the market. Moreover, with the data weighted to guarantee representativeness of the overall TV universe, it's an essential tool for industry professionals looking to tap into the pulse of the rapidly evolving Asian TV content market.

For those eager to explore this burgeoning market, the report is now available in total market, FOCUS Latinx, FOCUS Black, and FOCUS Asian editions.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yne472

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets