Barvecue and Juice Press Bring Wood-smoked, Plant-based Goodness to New York City

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barvecue and Juice Press are excited to reveal the delicious and nutritious BBQ with Roasted Veggies Wrap at Juice Press locations across New York City! Available to order hot or as a quick grab-and-go option, the wrap packs 22 grams of protein, featuring Naked BVQ, roasted veggies, apple cider vinegar, onion, sesame oil, and spices on a whole wheat wrap.

Juice Press' Ariana Korman, RD, CDN said, "JP is proud to partner with Barvecue to elevate plant-based offerings with a unique variety and authentic flavor profile."

Barvecue's Naked BVQ is a wood-smoked, lightly seasoned plant-based meat that is simple to use in tons of recipes. It's also Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and gluten-free. North Carolina-based Barvecue opened the world's largest plant-based smokehouse in October 2021 as it began to expand into national retail and foodservice accounts with its signature plant-based Pulled BVQ, Naked BVQ, and Carnitas.

"We are so pleased to partner with Juice Press, an iconic New York health establishment with over 80 locations throughout the US, to bring Barvecue to the City. Their clean-label values and desire to make plant-based foods widely accessible align well with the Barvecue mission," said Kelsey Joseph, Barvecue's Director of Business Development.

About Barvecue

Barvecue is a mission-driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting wood-smoked, plant-based foods, while building a company that cares about people, animals, and the planet. www.barvecue.com @barvecue

About Juice Press

Juice Press delivers fresh, nutrient-dense, ultra-convenient products to its devoted following. They are pioneers of the wellness industry and are committed to making healthy food accessible.

Juice Press has earned the trust, respect, and love of its guests by remaining transparent and never compromising on its values. Juice Press uses the highest quality and freshest ingredients. Juice Press refuses to use processed or artificial ingredients. https://juicepress.com/ @juicepress

