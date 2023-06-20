Barvecue Announces B Corporation Certification and Refreshed Branding

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based food company Barvecue announced today that it has been certified as a B Corporation, furthering the Company's commitment toward operating its business as a force for good.

To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo a rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities and environment. They must also meet a minimum verified score of 80 points on the B Impact Assessment. Barvecue is proud to have exceeded this minimum achieving a total score of 111.9 to complete its initial certification and join the community of over 6,300 Certified B Corporations in over 80 countries, across 150 industries.

The B Corp certification logo will appear on Barvecue's new packaging, rolling out in late June. The refreshed design will emphasize several unique features of Barvecue including "Authentically Wood Smoked," "Crafted from Plants," and "Batch Made in North Carolina." Barvecue's Pulled BVQ and Carnitas are currently available in over 1,100 grocery stores and its top selling foodservice product (Naked BVQ) will also land soon in retail stores, renamed as Naked Shredded Chicken.

Director of Business Development, Kelsey Joseph, noted "Barvecue makes better comfort foods crafted from plants. B Corp certification demonstrates our commitment to sourcing clean ingredients from quality suppliers, efficiently managing our manufacturing process, and taking care of our stakeholders. We're excited to bring our Naked Shredded Chicken, B Corp certification, and the refreshed packaging design to our customers."

About Barvecue
Barvecue is a mission-driven company inspiring joy and change through better comfort foods. Founded in 2017, Barvecue set out to create authentically wood-smoked, plant-based foods to delight customers of all backgrounds. With an ode to its Carolina roots, Barvecue built the world's largest plant-based smokehouse in Cornelius, NC. www.barvecue.com @barvecue

