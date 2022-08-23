Barvecue Announces Major Retail Expansion with Harris Teeter Supermarkets

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barvecue , is pleased to announce a major new retail expansion with Harris Teeter Supermarkets. With Harris Teeter's presence throughout the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia, this new retail distribution significantly expands Barvecue's product availability in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S. market areas.

Barvecue Pulled BVQ Sliders

Barvecue's product offering attracts a wide range of shoppers; vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians looking to put a plant-based option center of plate a few times a week. Barvecue's wood-smoked, plant-based Pulled BVQ and Carnitas will be placed within the frozen section of 191 Harris Teeter stores.

Pulled BVQ is a great tasting plant-based meat with traditional BBQ seasoning. Finish with your favorite sauce for a perfect barbecue sandwich. Barvecue Carnitas are ideal for tacos, nachos, and burritos. In addition to great-taste and texture, Barvecue products are vegan, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Barvecue CEO, Lee Cooper, commented "Barbecue is all about sharing great tasting food with friends and family. Barvecue creates a plant-based option that gives everyone a seat at the table. Our team is super excited to share Barvecue's quick, easy and nutritious meal options with Harris Teeter shoppers."

About Barvecue

Barvecue is a mission-driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting wood-smoked, plant-based foods, while building a company that cares about people, animals, and the planet. www.barvecue.com @barvecue

