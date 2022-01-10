Barvecue® Celebrates Veganuary with New Retailers and Promotions

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based meats, is partnering with Veganuary, a non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try a vegan diet for January and beyond. Together, with brands across the globe, Barvecue will offer promotions and a giveaway to promote eating plant-based foods.

During the 2021 Veganuary campaign, more than 500,000 people took the pledge to try a vegan diet, while more than 825 new vegan products and menu options were launched in key campaign countries.

Like Veganuary, Barvecue encourages people to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving the health of people.

Retail Recap

Since opening its Carolina Smokehouse production facility in the latter half of 2021, Barvecue closed the year strong with retail launches in Sprouts Farmers Markets, Central Market, Lowes Foods, and Safeway Northern California.

Sprouts launched the brand into the national retail market, while Central Market, Lowes Foods, and Safeway provided new distribution in key barbecue markets across the country; Texas, Northern California, Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Pulled BVQ and new Carnitas are leading the way in Barvecue retail sales, as consumers cook up plant-based versions of their favorite foods like pulled barbecue sandwiches, barbecue pizza, tacos, enchiladas, and so much more!

New Barvecue Retailers in 2022

Barvecue builds on 2021 momentum in the new year with three scheduled retail launches; New Seasons Market in January followed by Harmons Grocery and The Fresh Market in early February. This brings the brand's retail footprint to 950+ stores nationwide.

As part of the Veganuary celebration, Barvecue is running promotions with Lowes Foods and Central Market, along with an Instagram giveaway for its social media followers.

Instagram Giveaway

Barvecue is giving away a sampler pack including Pulled BVQ, Naked BVQ, and Carnitas, along with a winter hat to celebrate Veganuary. For more information and to enter, follow Barvecue on Instagram .

About Barvecue®

Barvecue is a mission-driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting wood-smoked, plant-based meats on the market, while building a company that cares about people, animals, and the planet. www.barvecue.com @barvecue

For further information please contact:

Kelsey Joseph

Director, Business Development

E: [email protected]

P: (704) 268-9296

