Barvecue® Heads to College, Launching First at Elon University on Earth Day

CORNELIUS, N.C., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based barbecue, launches with Harvest Table Culinary Group at Elon just in time for Earth Day. Distributed through Cheney Brothers Foodservice, one of the fastest growing broadline distributors in the United States, Elon will be the first of many college & university foodservice locations for the Barvecue brand.

"We look forward to partnering with Barvecue. This is an exciting opportunity to distribute another great product. Customers with the desire to offer plant-based items will certainly benefit from the value of the Barvecue brand. We offer a wide variety of quality local, global, and specialty items to our customers and we are thrilled to add a local, sustainable plant-based and gluten-free BBQ option," noted Blythe Blake, District Sales Representative for Cheney Brothers.

"We are very excited to be working with Cheney Brothers. We share the same goal of bringing sustainable options to college campuses throughout the South. At Barvecue, we see the sizeable opportunity to serve our eco-friendly plant-based chopped and pulled pork products to younger generations that are concerned with climate change and the environment. It's a perfect match and we are thrilled to start with Elon University on Earth Day," says Founder & CEO, Lee Cooper.

Earth Day Celebration

Celebrating Barvecue's launch at Elon University and Earth Day, the brand joins the students, on campus from 4:00-8:00p ET on April 22. It's an Earth Day Celebration of great food, live music, and Barvecue, for everyone!

Earth Day Every Day

Besides the serendipitous launch at Elon University on Earth Day, creating tasty, mouthwatering, sustainable, plant-based barbecue is Barvecue's daily mission for people and the planet.

According to UCLA Sustainability, "Eating a plant-based diet is not just good for our health; it is good for Earth's health.

If each and every person in the United States gave up meat and dairy products on one or more days of the week; ideally, all days of the week, we would save the environment from thousands of tons of carbon emissions. In fact, in one year, animal husbandry creates as much carbon emissions as the entire transportation sector."

About Barvecue®

Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based barbecue which emulates the taste and mouthfeel of its traditional meat counterpart, is a mission driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017 and led by Lee Cooper (CEO) along with Founding Partners Zack Werner (COO) and Jeni Cooper (Creative Director), Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting, plant-based barbecue on the market; build a company that cares about people, animals and the planet; and connect with people while sharing the brand with the world. Barvecue, for everyone! www.barvecue.com @barvecue

