Barvecue Launches At Central Market Locations in the Great State of Texas

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based barbecue, begins its national retail roll-out strategy debuting in all 10 Central Market locations in Texas. Central Market is the first major retailer, distributed by national food distributor KeHE, for the Barvecue brand.

Barvecue is available in the frozen section at Central Market locations in Dallas (three locations), Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, Austin (two locations), San Antonio and Southlake. Each Central Market location will carry sauced Original Pulled BVQ and gluten-free Naked Chopped BVQ for those who want to add their favorite sauce or seasoning.

"We are excited to bring Barvecue to Texas, a state that has a deep love and tradition of barbecue," noted Founder and CEO, Lee Cooper. "As we roll out national distribution over the rest of 2021, we are thrilled that Central Market is our first retail chain and that we can bring Barvecue to Texas just in time for Summer. Barvecue, for everyone!"

It is no secret that plant-based meat is on the rise, gaining fame and favor with flexitarians, people who are including more plant-based options, but still eat meat. In a recent study comparing 2020 to 2019, the Plant Based Foods Association states that plant-based meat is now a $1.4B business, up 45.3%.

Boston Consulting Group predicts that the plant-based alternative protein market will be $290B by 2035 and insiders say that this is a conservative prediction. These predictions give potentially true and literal meaning to the Barvecue mission: Barvecue, for everyone!

"We are seeing Barvecue appeal to meat-eaters, vegetarians, vegans, flexitarians…literally everyone. Through our sauced Pulled BVQ and our lightly seasoned, Naked BVQ products we deliver great taste for barbecue lovers who are looking for a better option for their health, the planet and, of course, animals, without sacrificing on taste or experience. We are happy to welcome the great state of Texas to the Barvecue family!"

About Barvecue®

Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based barbecue which emulates the taste and mouthfeel of its traditional meat counterpart, is a mission driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017 and led by Lee Cooper (CEO) along with Founding Partners Zack Werner (COO) and Jeni Cooper (Creative Director), Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting, plant-based barbecue on the market; build a company that cares about people, animals and the planet; and connect with people while sharing the brand with the world. Barvecue, for everyone! www.barvecue.com @barvecue

