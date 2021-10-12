Barvecue® Opens the World's Largest Plant-Based Smokehouse

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based proteins, makes history this week by opening the world's largest plant-based smokehouse. The 10,000 square foot production facility, called Carolina Smokehouse, opens for production today with an initial capacity of making 800,000 pounds of Barvecue a year and expects to employ 15 team members as production ramps up.

According to the Plant Based Foods Association, based on research from Cypress Research Group, 77 percent of shoppers in the U.S. had purchased a plant-based product in the last six months. U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods continued to increase by double digits in 2020, growing 27 percent and bringing the total plant-based market value to $7 billion. This growth in dollar sales was consistent across the nation, with more than 25 percent growth in every U.S. census region.

"We're thrilled to increase production capacity of our wood-smoked, plant-based proteins to meet this demand as we expand into over 700 grocery stores by year-end," said Zack Werner, co-founder and COO, of Barvecue.

Believe the World Can Change

Barvecue aims to do good for people, the planet, and animals. This is evident in its Carolina Smokehouse. In addition to producing plant-based meats that are kinder to our planet and animals, the Smokehouse prioritizes a healthy, bright, safer environment for staff.

A focal point in the employee lounge is a cheery, inspirational mural by artist Twyla Francois. It reads "Be the Change" and features a pig named Wilbur on a car ride to freedom, with his window rolled down and face in the wind. The lounge has lots of natural light via large windows, a kitchen, and a family-room-style hangout area for team members to relax in.

Barvecue's current facility, located at 10308 Bailey Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031 and within walking distance of the new facility, is now the brand's Innovation Center.

Barvecue, For Everyone!

Following its recent national launch in 360 Sprouts Farmers Markets and additional retail locations coming soon, Barvecue will be available in over 700 stores by year-end. The brand cemented its commitment to foodservice when it launched at 10 colleges and universities this fall, spanning coast-to-coast, including North Carolina staple UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Iowa, and Washington State University.

"Our goal is to make great tasting food that just happens to be plant-based. Opening our new production facility gives Barvecue the ability to share our food with more and more people," affirms Zack.

About Barvecue®

Barvecue, the producer of wood-smoked, plant-based proteins which emulate the taste and mouthfeel of traditional animal-protein counterparts, is a mission-driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting, plant-based barbecue on the market, while building a company that cares about people, animals, and the planet. www.barvecue.com @barvecue

