Barventory Launches State of the Art Inventory Management Systems for Bars & Restaurants

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 5 years Barventory has been developing and perfecting an IOT solution for bars and restaurants to properly track everything alcohol. Barventory is now excited to fully launch its suite of products and technologies to provide users with an affordable and reliable solution for all liquor and beer management. Gone are the days of pen and paper, no more weighing before or after the shift, just accurate readings at the touch of a button, updated 24-7-365.

The patent pending system includes solutions for kegs as well as all free pour liquor bottles. Three products, all tied to wireless systems, include Keg Scales, Bar Top Scales, and the Smart Coaster Pro. A combination of wireless IOT technologies with the Barventory app allow users to weigh bottles and scales on a minute-by-minute basis, all of which feed into the users' inventory management system. For the smart coaster pro, simply place an RFID sticker on the bottom of a bottle, place the bottle on the scale and pair the bottle to the scale with the Barventory App. Barventory does the rest. The bottles can also move between coasters and the system keeps track of that bottle.

Keg scales are also wireless and require no installation. Simply place the scale on the floor, place the keg on it, and it's measuring the exact amount of beer in that keg. Barventory also provides important alerts such as time to change a keg, cooler temperature, & after hour pours. At the same time, it is not just a tool to deter theft or intentional overpours. The analytics of one's data can help pinpoint areas to improve profitability areas such as over pouring, short pouring, preparing daily orders, drink recipes, scheduling staff, monitor the cooler temperature, inventory management, and even transferring bottles or kegs between bars and events. It's perfect for stadiums, banquet halls and bars. If you have a hotspot, you have Barventory!

Barventory has successfully launched all three products in a measured, conservative fashion with select customers across North America to ensure the systems are ready for broad distribution. With over 100 locations successfully online with Barventory, the company is ready to offer bar & restaurants solutions to customers around the globe.

"Barventory is the only product that can add 20% to the bottom-line liquor & beer profits, without adding cost, inventory or even customers," says CEO John Fazari. "If you want to improve your profits, and reduce the time spent weighing bottles and kegs, Barventory is happy to work with you to select the products that best fit your organization."

Product video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oLF-YN6icY

