BAS Research Announces Exclusive License of James Henry SF

BERKELEY, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BAS Research, California's first licensed cannabis manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a licensing agreement ("the Agreement") with James Henry SF, a lifestyle cannabis brand based in San Francisco, California.

James Henry SF products: Daytime Focus and the Responsible Lifestyle 3-pack (L-R) James Victor, co-founder of James Henry, Dr. Bao Le, CEO and co-founder of BAS Research, John Alston, co-founder of James Henry SF

"We are thrilled to partner with BAS Research. We were immediately drawn in by BAS Research's mission to 'heal the world', which dovetails seamlessly with our own goals for James Henry SF," said James Victor, Co-Founder, James Henry SF. "We have worked attentively to blend pharmaceutical science and social compassion, and are proud to provide products of the highest quality and safety to consumers throughout California."

"BAS Research shares James Henry's commitment to developing the purest, safest and most advanced cannabis products. This made partnering together a natural choice," said John Adams, Co-founder, James Henry SF, "BAS Research's quad-testing protocols and manufacturing standards are incredible and we are excited to have them manufacture our products to the masses."

James Henry has created a unique line of CBD and THC combination products that can be selected for relief during any time of the day. Daytime Focus is a high CBD formulation, ideal for new consumer experiences, anxiety relief, and focus. Evening Social is a THC-dominant formulation, perfect for happy hour with friends and other social occasions. Weekend Retreat is a full THC formulation designed for experienced consumers and patients seeking effective pain relief.

"BAS Research is pleased to be working with the James Henry Brand," said Dr. Bao Le, CEO, BAS Research. "We are exceptionally scrupulous when selecting brands to partner with. James Henry SF embodies all of the qualities we look for when aligning with a new product."

BAS Research recently announced the launch of the BASInfused™ certification seal. This seal will be placed on all James Henry's products, which will help consumers identify any cannabis products that contain BAS advance science-driven oil and have therefore met the arduous standards required to ensure the safety and purity of the product.

About BAS Research

BAS Research is California's first licensed cannabis manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services. We provide a variety of services to clients, including compliance, product development, formulation, extraction, contract manufacturing, and fulfillment. Founded by veterans of the cannabis, pharmaceutical and technology industries, the company manufactures high-quality cannabis products with a focus on superior innovation, integrity and socially responsible production processes. BAS recently launched the BASInfused ™certification program, which allows consumers to clearly distinguish rigorously tested BAS products by way of a seal on both the packaging and storefront. For more information about BAS Research or BASInfused products, visit our website or follow us on Facebook @basresearch, Twitter @bas_research, Instagram @basresearch or LinkedIn @bas-research.

About James Henry Brand:

The James Henry SF team takes pride in possessing the most potent, uncut disposable cannabis products in the marketplace. Our products are carefully curated from seed-to-sale, with pesticide-free flower sources that undergo various checkpoints during the CO2 extraction and distillation processes. Our products contain no additives, no fillers, and no carrier oils.

