BAS Research Announces Launch of Groundbreaking BASInfused™ Certified Seal

BERKELEY, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BAS Research, California's first licensed manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services, today announced the launch of the BASInfused™ certification seal. This decal will be clearly displayed on the packaging of any cannabis products that contain BAS advance science-driven oil, and have therefore met the arduous standards required to ensure the safety and purity of the product.

BAS Research has gone above the required standards to provide the safest, most reliable products and apply advanced analytical methods and demanding laboratory standards to produce highly characterized cannabis extract of superior quality and consistency.

According to the Cannabis Industry Association, just 5 percent of cannabis products for sale in California are tested for safety. Pesticides, pathogenic molds and fungus can grow on cannabis and can be dangerous to human beings, especially those with compromised immune systems.

"Currently, it's very likely that only a small percentage of the cannabis products for sale in retail environments have undergone compliance testing as required by the state of CA," said Emily Richardson, Vice President, Business Development, CWAnalytical. "There is a balance to strike between comprehensive testing standards and protocols to protect public health and safety. We're not there yet, but this process is an evolution, and we're hopeful the regulations will come to equilibrium."

"Our company was built with the primary purpose to mend the world by manufacturing safe cannabis products that can be trusted by everyone," said Dr. Bao Le, CEO of BAS Research. "We have set the gold standard model in municipalities throughout California, and are now providing consumers with a visible seal to clearly identify products that have been processed by BAS Research. This seal will offer peace of mind and assurance that the cannabis product being purchased has endured the most rigorous of testing for purity and potency."

BAS Research proudly provides independently tested and laboratory-certified, mold, pesticides and hydrocarbon-free oils to many brands including Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, Eel River Organics, Verra Wellness, Pure Free, and James Henry SF.

"BAS provides the quality oils we need to deliver on our brand promise," said Dr. Andrew Kerklaan, founder of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics. "We have full confidence and trust in BAS to produce the highest quality oils available for the powerful, natural cannabis-powered topicals we create to provide our customers the relief they require."

With the launch of the BASInfused™ certified seal, cannabis consumers will now be able to distinguish BAS products from others as the decal will be clearly displayed on packaging and on dispensary store-fronts.

"At our dispensary, we offer our clients the finest selection of cannabis products. When our buyers see cannabis products with the BAS Infused seal, they know that the products are made well," said Marc Matulich, CEO of Airfield Supply Company. "With the BASInfused seal, customers can now have the added level of assurance that cannabis products have been quad-tested to guarantee quality, potency, integrity, and safety."

About BAS Research, Inc.

BAS Research is California's first licensed cannabis manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services. Founded by veterans of the cannabis, pharmaceutical and technology industries, the company manufactures high-quality cannabis products with a focus on superior innovation, integrity and socially responsible production processes. For more information about BAS Research or BASInfused products, visit our website or find us on Facebook (@BASresearch) or Twitter (@BAS_research).

