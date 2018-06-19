BAS Research Executes Agreement for Exclusive Manufacturing Rights to Dr. Raw Organics

BERKELEY, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BAS Research, California's first licensed cannabis manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive statewide manufacturing agreement for rights to all of Dr. Raw Organics product lines, ("the Agreement"). BAS Research plans to continue production of Dr. Raw's full line of premium, 100% organic, non-GMO, pesticide free edibles, concentrates and topical products.

Dr. Bao Le, CEO, BAS Research, and Meghan Muckenfuss, co-founder of Dr. Raw Organics, formulate cannabis-infused pomegranate-mango candy Relax Hearts (1:20 CBD:THC) BASInfused™ Cannabis-Infused Lozenges in Focus Formula (20:1 CBD:THC), Balance Formula (1:1 CBD:THC), Relax Formula (1:20 CBD:THC)

As California grows into the new adult use market, there has been a spike in edible production and sales. Arcview Market Research estimates that California consumers ate their way through about $180 million worth of edibles in 2017, accounting for 10 percent of the state's overall marijuana sales.

"Dr. Raw Organics is well positioned to take major market share from the edible category," said Dr. Bao Le, CEO, BAS Research. "This category, particularly the growth of candies, has been extraordinary. Together BAS Research and Dr. Raw Organics are producing incredible flavor profiles in our contemporary facility, all of which is subjected to quadruple testing for the ultimate, and purest, consumer experience."

Dr. Raw Organic's line of infused cannabis products are comprised of three edibles, three tinctures and a topical balm, available in the following formulations: Focus Formula (20:1 CBD:THC), Balance Formula (1:1 CBD:THC), Relax Formula (1:20 CBD:THC).

"Customers immediately embraced our products as well as our approach to crafting the finest cannabis edibles, concentrates and topicals," said Meghan Muckenfuss, co-founder of Dr. Raw Organics. "The BAS Research lab sets the gold standard for quality in cannabis manufacturing in the state of California, and we know that our shared approach to providing customers with the finest, tastiest, safest and most effective products available, will continue to resonate with cannabis consumers everywhere."

BAS Research recently announced the launch of the BASInfused™ certification seal. This seal will be placed on all Dr. Raw products, indicating that products contain BAS advance science-driven oil and have therefore met the arduous standards required to ensure the safety and purity of the product.

About BAS Research, Inc

BAS Research is California's first licensed cannabis manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services. We provide a variety of services to clients, including compliance, product development, formulation, extraction, contract manufacturing, and fulfillment. Founded by veterans of the cannabis, pharmaceutical and technology industries, the company manufactures high-quality cannabis products with a focus on superior innovation, integrity and socially responsible production processes. For more information about BAS Research or BASInfused products, visit our website or follow us on Facebook @basresearch, Twitter @bas_research, Instagram @basresearch or LinkedIn @bas-research.

About Dr. Raw

Dr. Raw Organics is a line of premium infused cannabis products in San Diego, California co-founded by Kyle Dukes and Meghan Muckenfuss. The two crafted homemade cannabis products for prohibition-era dispensaries in San Diego starting beginning in 2011. Dr. Raw's wholesale line of infused cannabis products soon was born, including infused edibles, tinctures and topical balm. Dr. Raw pioneered quality in cannabis products by ensuring use of pesticide-free cannabis oils during a time when most infused product brands were not. Dr. Raw products have earned shelf space in nearly 100 dispensaries throughout California as a result of this integrity. In March of 2018, Dr. Raw formed a partnership with BAS Research to continue providing this elite standard of quality in cannabis products in the licensed, recreational market. To learn more about Dr. Raw products find us online at www.drraworganics.com, Facebook and Instagram @dr.raworganics and Linked In @dr-raw-organics.

