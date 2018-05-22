BAS Research Signs Agreement With Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics for California Manufacturing Rights

BERKELEY, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BAS Research, California's first licensed cannabis manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services, and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, an international cannabis topical brand, have entered into an agreement whereby BAS Research will manufacture and distribute Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics products throughout California.

BAS Research is expanding its reach in the California cannabis market with the build-out of its second state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, adding Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics entire suite of products to its extensive list of top California brands. The companies will initially roll-out Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics existing line of unparalleled topical relief products for Pain, Sleep, PMS and Skin. The companies will then leverage their expertise for further product developments.

"California presents a tremendous opportunity for Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, and we could not have found better strategic partners than BAS Research to help us capitalize on that opportunity," said Dr. Kerklaan, CEO of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics.

BAS Research focuses on blending cutting-edge science with rigorous quad-tested lab protocols to develop high-performance, consistent, quality cannabis products to meet the unique needs of California patients.

"We are proud to manufacture and deliver to market Dr. Kerklaan's supreme suite of topical relief products," said Dr. Bao Le, BAS Research's CEO, "These products are truly unmatched, and when partnered with our focus on advanced science, compliance and process integrity, we believe that we will see aggressive adoption of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics products throughout the California Market."

BAS Research recently announced the launch of the BASInfused™ certification seal. This decal will be clearly displayed on the packaging of any cannabis products that contain BAS advance science-driven oil, including Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, and have therefore met the arduous standards required to ensure the safety and purity of the product.

About BAS Research

BAS Research is California's first licensed cannabis manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services. We provide a variety of services to clients, including compliance, product development, formulation, extraction, contract manufacturing, and fulfillment. Founded by veterans of the cannabis, pharmaceutical and technology industries, the company manufactures high-quality cannabis products with a focus on superior innovation, integrity and socially responsible production processes. BAS recently launched the BASInfused ™certification program, which allows consumers to clearly distinguish rigorously tested BAS products by way of a seal on both the packaging and storefront. For more information about BAS Research or BASInfused products, visit our website or follow us on Facebook @basresearch, Twitter @bas_research, Instagram @basresearch or LinkedIn @bas-research.

About Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics was founded on 20 years of clinic experience at the pulse of the global health and wellness industry. While caring for thousands of patients for nearly a quarter-century, Dr. Kerklaan was inspired to develop natural pain solutions harnessing one of nature's first medicines: cannabis.

Convinced of the need for trusted products that deliver canna-rich relief without the feeling of being high, Dr. Kerklaan worked in tandem with leading biochemists to develop a breakthrough in topical formulas. The result is a robust product line that is doctor-designed, patient approved and rigorously tested by the top labs in Canada and California.

The brand has developed deep California market penetration, industry leading patient reviews and is sought after for expansion and licensing through additional US and international markets. Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics is set to leverage its leading market position into the Canadian Adult Use market come legalization.

