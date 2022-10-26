Basalt Fiber Market Size to Grow by USD 218.73 Mn, Increase in Aircraft Deliveries to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The basalt fiber market size is expected to grow by USD 218.73 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. The basalt fiber market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Basalt Fiber Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The basalt fiber market covers the following areas:

Basalt Fiber Market Sizing

Basalt Fiber Market Forecast

Basalt Fiber Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The increase in aircraft deliveries is driving the global basalt fiber market growth. Air travel is expected to grow at a steady pace. The demand for aircraft is projected to increase owing to the increasing affluence of the middle class in emerging economies. Commercial aircraft manufacturers are developing new-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft. The year-over-year increase in air traffic has encouraged airline companies to introduce new aircraft to cater to the growing demand. Basalt fiber provides structural strength to aircraft. Thus, a rise in aircraft deliveries globally is expected to increase the demand for basalt fibers during the forecast period.

The poor availability of raw materials is will challenge the global basalt fiber market growth. The properties of basalt rock depend on the rate of cooling, the source of lava, and historical exposure to the elements. Basalt is the only source of basalt fiber, and basalt rock is difficult to extract. Such factors are expected to impede the growth of the global basalt fiber market during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in this report, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Market Segmentation

The basalt fiber market is segmented by application (composites and non-composites) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The composite segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Basalt fiber has various properties, such as chemical inertness, high-temperature resistance, environment-friendliness, and high tensile strength, which are beneficial in manufacturing composites for various molding applications. Basalt fiber-strengthened polymer composites are gradually replacing glass fiber-reinforced composites.

Key Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Basalt Engineering LLC, Basalt Fiber and Composite Materials Technology Development Co. Ltd., Basalt Fiber Tech, Basalt Fibers., BASTECH, CF Composites, Chongqing Hesheng Longgang Technology Co. Ltd., Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, Final Advanced Materials Sarl, Galen Australia, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., Jiangsu TianLong Continuous Basalt Fiber High-tech Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar, Lavaintel, MAFIC, Sichuan Jumeisheng New Material Technology Co. Ltd, SWICOFIL AG, and Technobasalt-Invest LLC are some of the key vendors. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Basalt Fiber Tech - The company offers basalt fiber that includes basalt continuous filaments, assembled roving, gun roving and direct roving which is used in boat shells, storage tanks, pipes, automotive parts, construction applications, and high-pressure vessels.

The company offers basalt fiber that includes basalt continuous filaments, assembled roving, gun roving and direct roving which is used in boat shells, storage tanks, pipes, automotive parts, construction applications, and high-pressure vessels. Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH - The company offers basalt fiber that includes Basalt Rebar, which is used in industrial floors, tunnels and concrete roads, and infrastructural elements.

The company offers basalt fiber that includes Basalt Rebar, which is used in industrial floors, tunnels and concrete roads, and infrastructural elements. Final Advanced Materials Sarl - The company offers basalt fiber that includes Needled Felts, Sleeves, Z-Rock Tapes, and Basalt fiber tapes.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 to view 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly

Related Reports

Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentations by type (wood fiber and non-wood fiber), end-user (building and construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the wood fiber segment will be significant.

Spandex Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (apparel and clothing, medical, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the apparel and clothing segment will be significant.

Basalt Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 218.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Basalt Engineering LLC, Basalt Fiber and Composite Materials Technology Development Co. Ltd., Basalt Fiber Tech, Basalt Fibers., BASTECH, CF Composites, Chongqing Hesheng Longgang Technology Co. Ltd., Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, Final Advanced Materials Sarl, Galen Australia, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., Jiangsu TianLong Continuous Basalt Fiber High-tech Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar, Lavaintel, MAFIC, Sichuan Jumeisheng New Material Technology Co. Ltd, SWICOFIL AG, and Technobasalt-Invest LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Composites - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Composites - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-composites - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-composites - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Basalt Fiber Tech

Exhibit 93: Basalt Fiber Tech - Overview



Exhibit 94: Basalt Fiber Tech - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Basalt Fiber Tech - Key offerings

10.4 Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH

Exhibit 96: Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Final Advanced Materials Sarl

Exhibit 99: Final Advanced Materials Sarl - Overview



Exhibit 100: Final Advanced Materials Sarl - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Final Advanced Materials Sarl - Key offerings

10.6 HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Jiangsu TianLong Continuous Basalt Fiber

Exhibit 105: Jiangsu TianLong Continuous Basalt Fiber - Overview



Exhibit 106: Jiangsu TianLong Continuous Basalt Fiber - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Jiangsu TianLong Continuous Basalt Fiber - Key offerings

10.8 Kamenny Vek

Exhibit 108: Kamenny Vek - Overview



Exhibit 109: Kamenny Vek - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Kamenny Vek - Key offerings

10.9 Lavaintel

Exhibit 111: Lavaintel - Overview



Exhibit 112: Lavaintel - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Lavaintel - Key offerings

10.10 MAFIC

Exhibit 114: MAFIC - Overview



Exhibit 115: MAFIC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: MAFIC - Key offerings

10.11 Sichuan Jumeisheng New Material

Exhibit 117: Sichuan Jumeisheng New Material - Overview



Exhibit 118: Sichuan Jumeisheng New Material - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Sichuan Jumeisheng New Material - Key offerings

10.12 Technobasalt-Invest LLC

Exhibit 120: Technobasalt-Invest LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: Technobasalt-Invest LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Technobasalt-Invest LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio