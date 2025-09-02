Basanite Industries, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Basanite Industries, Inc. (OCTQB: BASA) today announced a corporate update to notify shareholders of recent events, the current status of its business affairs, as well as the Company's future intentions.

Between August 13th and August 15th of 2025, directors Andrew Acquarulo, Jr., Paul Sallarulo, Sergio Salani, and Fred Tingberg resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. In addition, Jacqueline Placeres and Fred Tingberg resigned from their positions of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively. The Company's Board of Directors now consists of Manuel Rodriguez, Adam Falkoff, and Ronald LoRicco. Mr. LoRicco now serves as the Company's interim acting Chief Executive Officer and interim acting Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier this year, the Company relocated its offices, assets, and equipment from its Pompano Beach locations to its new Branford, Connecticut location and has changed its corporate address to reflect this change.

Basanite, Inc. is in ongoing current litigation against Upstate Custom Products (UCP) in United States Federal Court regarding a dispute where Basanite claims they have paid fully for custom pultrusion machines and UCP has failed to deliver them.

Basanite is currently exploring opportunities in the Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer industries with intentions to exploit its proprietary patented manufacturing process as well as the network that it has developed. The Company is also exploring potential investments in other areas including but not limited to energy, mining, cryptocurrency, and healthcare. There are no assurances that the Company will be successful in the completion of any potential investments and there are no assurances that the Company will be successful in being able to finance any such investments, opportunities or operations.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB: BASA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Basanite Industries, LLC, is a manufacturer and developer of a range of environmentally friendly, high-performance basalt fiber composite products used by the construction industry. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

