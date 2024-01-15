Bascom Group Acquires 204-bed Student Housing Property Next to University of Texas at Austin

News provided by

The Bascom Group

15 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bascom Group, LLC ("Bascom") has acquired a 204-bed student housing community next to the University of Texas at Austin. Bascom acquired the multifamily property in an off-market transaction. Texan 26 is a 204 bed, 53-unit community, built in 2014, and located in West Campus. The acquisition continues Bascom's prolific acquisition run in Texas and marks the 41st multifamily property acquired in that state. 

Continue Reading
Texan 26
Texan 26

Despite the challenges of increasing interest rates and greatly reduced bank lending, Bascom also recently acquired Avenida Lakewood, a 230-unit Active Adult (55+) apartment community located at 11001 West 15th Place in Lakewood, Colorado.

Tyler Marshall and Richard Waterhouse with Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller in the transaction. Bridge Investment Group provided the debt financing for the acquisition and was arranged by Trent Houchin, Ben Roelke and Ian Walker with Newmark. Asset Living will be the property manager and SD-Cap will be the construction manager. James D'Argenio and Chang Liu sourced and managed the acquisition for Bascom. 

Developed in 2014 within a ½ mile of campus, Texan 26 is a boutique student-housing community that offers residents practical amenities, ample secured parking, and convenient access to campus. The property is well-maintained, offering oversized interior floorplans with existing construction and design elements that are ideal for enhancements.

Founded in 1883, UT at Austin is one of the largest universities in the country with over 52,000 students enrolled as of Fall 2022. It is one of the top 10 public universities in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report. In 2022, UT Austin witnessed its largest-ever freshman enrollment class. University housing is nearly 100% occupied and privately-owned housing is over 96% occupied.

James D'Argenio, Senior Principal of Acquisitions for Bascom, states "We are excited to acquire a property in such a vibrant student-housing market. With sizable institutional development activity in West Campus, Texan 26 offers students affordable housing options with all the neighborhood benefits." Tony Ferrell, Senior Principal of Operations, comments "We believe physically enhancing Texan 26 will improve the value-proposition to renters seeking high quality, affordable rental housing walking distance to campus."

About Bascom:

Bascom is a private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily, commercial, and non-performing loans and real estate related investments and operating companies. Bascom sources value-added and distressed properties including many through foreclosure, bankruptcy, or short sales and repositions them by adding extensive capital improvements, improving revenue, and reducing expenses by realizing operational efficiencies through implementation of institutional-quality property management. Bascom, founded by principals Derek Chen, Jerry Fink, and David Kim, is one of the most active and seasoned buyers and operators of apartment communities in the U.S. Since 1996, Bascom has completed over $21.4 billion in multifamily value-added transactions encompassing 357 multifamily properties and over 91,000 units. Bascom's commercial transaction volume is $5.8 billion in total and amounts to over 23.4 million square feet. Bascom has ranked among the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S. Bascom's subsidiaries and joint ventures include the Bascom Value Added Apartment Investors, Shubin Nadal Associates, Spirit Bascom Ventures, REDA Bascom Ventures, Bascom Northwest Ventures, Bascom Arizona Ventures, Harbor Associates, Village Partners Ventures, and Realm Group. Bascom's subsidiaries also include Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately held executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.bascomgroup.com.

If you would like further information, please call James D'Argenio at (626) 627-7123 or e-mail at [email protected].

SOURCE The Bascom Group

Also from this source

Bascom Group Presents Prime Downtown Long Beach Vacant Ground Floor Retail Space to the Market

Bascom Group Presents Prime Downtown Long Beach Vacant Ground Floor Retail Space to the Market

The Bascom Group, LLC has presented for lease a 4,100 square feet ground floor with patios second generation restaurant space, ideal for a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.