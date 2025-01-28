Bascom Group and Oaktree Acquire 408-Unit Class 'A' Garden-Style Apartment Community in West Sacramento for $126 Million

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bascom Group, LLC, ("Bascom") in partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), has acquired The Strand, a 408-unit newly built institutional quality multifamily community located in the highly desirable submarket of West Sacramento, California. The purchase price was $126,000,000 or $308,824 per unit. Louis Friedel, Clay Akiwenze, and Hank Workman of Berkadia arranged the debt financing for the acquisition. Luke Goodwin and Alex Porter of Walton Street Capital, LLC provided the acquisition loan. The seller was represented by Berkadia's investment sales team led by Jason Parr and Scott MacDonald. Sares Regis will provide property management services.

The Strand

Built in 2021 by MBK Rental Living, The Strand is a recently built garden-style community with exceptional connectivity to Sacramento's major economic drivers. The property is ideally situated within The Rivers community, a prestigious pocket of West Sacramento with $1m+ homes, river adjacent walking trails, and nearby retail. The Strand residents benefit from a unique combination of suburban living and a short 10-minute commute to the downtown urban core. The Strand's 408 units are complemented by ample surface parking which is extremely rare given the communities proximity to the urban core. The unit mix includes 7% junior one-bedroom, 34% one-bedroom, 51% two-bedroom, and 7% three-bedroom units. The property's most notable amenity offerings include two pools and spas, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, a clubhouse, a dog park, and EV charging stations.

"The acquisition of The Strand is an excellent opportunity to acquire a new construction, low density multifamily asset in a durable market with limited future supply and recent major institutional investment at an attractive in-place yield," said Jim Singleton, SVP/Principal - Acquisitions. "The Strand currently competes with recently constructed suburban multifamily assets due to its high-end finishes, low density, and superior location. Bascom plans to utilize third party professional property management and complete minor upgrades."

The Strand is well positioned to capitalize on favorable market conditions throughout the hold period. New multifamily deliveries in the Sacramento market are projected to significantly decrease and population growth is projected to remain steady. With a durable employment base and relative affordability, the Sacramento MSA attracts companies and individuals seeking a recession resistant environment. In addition to such attractive market conditions, recent and future institutional investment in the area suggests the area is poised for future growth.

Paul Diamond, Senior Principal for Bascom, states, "One of the standout advantages of The Strand is its proximity to Sacramento's key economic drivers. Recent institutional investments within a 1.5-mile radius include the Sacramento Kings' Golden 1 Arena, the brand new CalSTRS building, the Sacramento Railyards, Sutter Health Park, and the I Street Bridge replacement project. The Sacramento market continues to demonstrate attractive multifamily fundamentals, and we are excited to strengthen our footprint in one of California's most economically robust regions."

Jared Lazarus, managing director in Oaktree's Real Estate Group, added, "Oaktree is committed to identifying value opportunities and being a source of strategic liquidity to sellers and operators during this period of continued dislocation in the real estate cycle. The Strand acquisition enables Oaktree to leverage its existing vast multifamily platform and expertise to bridge a high-quality, newly delivered asset in a growing market to stabilization with a strong existing partner in Bascom."

The Bascom and Oaktree partnership began in 2014 with the purchase of The Springs, a 320-unit apartment complex in Corona, CA. Over the last ten years, Bascom and Oaktree have acquired 31 multifamily assets totaling 10,118 units and $1.5 billion in project cost across the US. Joe Ferguson, Acquisitions Manager for Bascom added, "We are excited to close another transaction with Oaktree. We feel the timing is right as the rapid increases in interest rates and softening market has resulted in value declines of 20-30% on existing multifamily properties with supply of new construction of apartments dramatically reduced."

About Bascom: is a private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily, commercial, and non-performing loans and real estate related investments and operating companies. Bascom sources value-added and distressed properties including many through foreclosure, bankruptcy, or short sales and repositions them by adding capital improvements, improving revenue, and reducing expenses by realizing operational efficiencies through implementation of institutional-quality property management. Bascom, founded by principals Derek Chen, Jerry Fink, and David Kim, is one of the most active and seasoned buyers and operators of apartment communities in the U.S. Since 1996, Bascom has completed over $22.0 billion in multifamily value-added transactions encompassing 363 multifamily properties and over 105,000 units. Bascom's commercial transaction volume is $5.8 billion in total and amounts to over 23.4 million square feet. Bascom has ranked among the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S. Bascom's subsidiaries and joint ventures include the Bascom Value Added Apartment Investors, Shubin Nadal Associates, Spirit Bascom Ventures, REDA Bascom Ventures, Bascom Northwest Ventures, Bascom Arizona Ventures, Harbor Associates, Village Partners Ventures, and Realm Group. Bascom's subsidiaries also include Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately held executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the U.S. For additional information, please visit bascomgroup.com.

About Oaktree: Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $205 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, equity, and real estate. The firm has more than 1,200 employees and offices in 23 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

