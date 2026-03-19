Bascom Group Leases Prime Downtown Long Beach Vacant Ground Floor Retail Space to the Dirty Birds Restaurant, a Popular San Diego Restaurant and Sports Bar, Featuring Chicken Wings

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bascom Group, LLC, has successfully leased a 3,039 square feet ground floor second generation restaurant space, to the Dirty Birds, in the downtown Long Beach market. Ideally located at 200 Pine Avenue in the prime downtown area, there is an adjoining 4,923 square feet lower-level space that is well-suited for a nightclub, available for lease. The location has dedicated on-site retail and restaurant parking and is at the base of a six-story, 66,104 square feet, office building renovated in 2022.

Dirty Birds Restaurant, Long Beach CA

A visual landmark in Downtown Long Beach, 200 Pine is a six-story office tower with an attached 123-stall parking structure. This building has been recently renovated to provide Class "A" common area and tenant improvements. 200 Pine features retail tenants on the bottom floor, including Agaves Kitchen & Tequila and Agaves Ultra Lounge. 200 Pine has an attached 123-stall parking structure. This Long Beach office building offers steel and concrete construction and over 90% historical tenant retention since the early 1990s. This building has Class "A" common area and tenant improvements which have been recently upgraded, and its retail tenants include Agaves Kitchen & Tequila and Agaves Ultra Lounge.

Dirty Birds is a popular, locally-owned restaurant and sports bar chain primarily known for its chicken wings in San Diego, California. Founded by partners including Jonathan Ollis, Adam Jacoby, and Fred Hollman, the restaurant has established itself as a "home away from home" for sports fans in the area. The original location, the "OG" location, is located in Pacific Beach. Multiple locations exist across San Diego, including Ocean Beach, Liberty Station, the College Area (SDSU), and a spot at the UCSD Price Center. They are known as a high-energy sports bar, often displaying numerous "wing championship banners". In addition to their specialized wings (with options like Dirty Blue, Seoul, and Apple Bourbon Chipotle), they offer salads, burgers, sandwiches, and craft beers.

Paul Diamond, Senior Principal, stated, "We are excited to welcome Dirty Birds restaurant to 200 Pine – a visual landmark of Downtown Long Beach. They are a locally owned restaurant and sports bar, proudly serving some of the best wings in San Diego. They make serving the community their number one priority, both inside and outside of the restaurant. We are targeting to have them open later this year. The last lower-level space we have available for lease is an adjoining 4,923 square feet space that is ideal for a nightclub. We have had a lot of interest from bar owners to make this a speakeasy-type of club with private access from the parking garage." Noel Aguirre, and Sean Lieppman at Lee & Associates are the leasing representatives for the owner http://www.rtlcollab.com/200pine.

Located in the heart of the Pine Avenue entertainment district offering numerous restaurants, Altar Society Brewing Company and shopping, this building finds itself located within two blocks of City Hall, Billie Jean King Public Library, George Deukmejian County Court House, and the State Building (as well as two blocks from the new expanded Convention Center). Located on Local Downtown Transit Route (runabout shuttle every 10 minutes) and the Metro A Line is one block from the building.

David Kim, Managing Partner, added, "Downtown Long Beach is experiencing a major revitalization driven by community-focused events, public space improvements, and increased investment. The signing of the Dirty Birds lease on the prime corner of Pine Avenue in Long Beach is a great example of this transformation. Key initiatives include the DTLB Live! monthly series on the Promenade, the transformation of Pine Avenue, and the inaugural Long Beach Revival Festival, aiming to boost local culture and economic growth." Various public transportation options are available to tenants, such as a downtown transit route and the Metro A Line, one block from the building. Discover the modern turnkey offices at 200 Pine and have access to all Long Beach has to offer.

Downtown Long Beach is in the midst of an urban renaissance. Originally adopted in 2012, the Downtown Plan was established by Long Beach Development Services to create a vibrant urban core. Since January 2014, hundreds of businesses have opened in the area and there are currently over 1,000 apartment units under construction. Jerry Fink, Managing Partner, said "Long Beach will serve as a premier hub for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, hosting 11 sports—the most outside Los Angeles—from July 14–30, 2028. Centered around downtown and the waterfront, events include handball, water polo, sailing, and beach volleyball."

Long Beach is undergoing a major revitalization, with over $1.7 billion in projects expected to transform the city by 2030, driven by the 2028 Olympics, the Elevate 28 infrastructure program, and the Downtown Plan update. Key initiatives include transforming the downtown waterfront, creating a 400-acre wind turbine facility at the Port, and creating dense, mixed-use developments like the Mosaic, adding thousands of residential units and new public spaces. Office tenants in the area are fairly diverse, with a high concentration of trade, logistics, and medical firms concentrated in the downtown core. The City of Long Beach is the largest tenant in the area. The neighborhood benefits from having the lowest office rents in the metro while still having access to the best amenities in the greater Los Angeles area. Long Beach is also home to an increasing amount of retail and restaurant options.

Visit our website at http://www.rtlcollab.com/200pine and LoopNet at https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/200-Pine-Ave-Long-Beach-CA/6380655/.

About Bascom: Bascom is a minority-owned private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily, commercial, and non-performing loans and real estate-related investments and operating companies. Bascom sources value-added and distressed properties including many through foreclosure, bankruptcy, or short sales and repositions them by adding capital improvements, improving revenue, and reducing expenses by realizing operational efficiencies through implementation of institutional-quality property management. Bascom, founded by principals Derek Chen, Jerry Fink, and David Kim, is one of the most active and seasoned buyers and operators of apartment communities in the U.S. Since 1996, Bascom has completed over $22.0 billion in multifamily value-added transactions encompassing 365 multifamily properties and over 105,000 units. Bascom's commercial transaction volume is $5.8 billion in total and amounts to over 23.4 million square feet. Bascom has ranked among the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S. Bascom's subsidiaries and joint ventures include the Bascom Value Added Apartment Investors, Shubin Nadal Associates, Spirit Bascom Ventures, REDA Bascom Ventures, Bascom Northwest Ventures, Bascom Arizona Ventures, Harbor Associates, Village Partners Ventures, CRES, BG Pearce, Meridian Investment Group, and Realm Group. Bascom's subsidiaries also include Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately held executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the U.S. For additional information, please visit bascomgroup.com.

Contact:

Paul Diamond

Tel: 949-955-0888, Ext 126

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bascom Group