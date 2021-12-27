Bascom Group Wraps Up the Year, Acquiring a 320-Unit Multifamily Acquisition in Florida

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bascom Group, LLC ("Bascom") has acquired a 320-unit apartment community within the Orlando MSA in Florida. The property, Enclave at Lake Ellenor ("Enclave"), was acquired for $68,500,000 or $214,063 per unit through a partnership with East Hill Capital's Duff Bedrosian and Leste Group, a Miami based investment manager. Enclave is the second property acquired by Bascom in partnership with East Hill Capital and Leste Group. Starwood Property Trust provided the debt financing for the acquisition and was arranged by Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone, Shannon Wilson, and Scott Wadler of Berkadia. SD Cap will provide renovation management and Cushman and Wakefield will provide the property management.

Enclave at Lake Ellenor

Bascom's Senior Vice President & Principal, Jim Singleton, stated, "Enclave at Lake Ellenor was a unique opportunity to acquire a centrally located, ultra-low-density property with significant unrealized renovation potential in the rapidly growing Orlando market. Enclave is perfectly positioned within reach of business hubs, world-class attractions, and educational centers. Orlando benefits from a diverse and well-educated workforce, business-friendly government, and competitive tax climate, making the city an ideal location for businesses."

Leste Real Estate US Managing Director Josh Patinkin, who led the investment in the 97.8 percent leased property for Leste Group, said, "We're pleased to support the strategic renovation of this apartment property in Orlando's fast-growing suburban market with our joint venture partners. This acquisition reflects Leste's ability to identify multifamily workforce housing where our equity capital can be deployed to upgrade property contributing both to improved quality of life for residents of residential housing communities in the nation's Sunbelt, and the generation of long-term value creation opportunities for our investors."

Enclave at Lake Ellenor is located in Orlando, an area experiencing substantial growth due to Florida's rapidly growing economy. The property's proximity to major roads, such as Interstate 4 and the Florida Turnpike, allows convenient access to retail, entertainment, dining, and major employment centers throughout the Orlando metro. Bascom plans to renovate the units while presenting a significant discount to the price point of new construction. Aside from unit renovations, Bascom will enhance property exteriors and implement amenity additions, while improving operational efficiencies and strengthening their presence in the Florida market. Orlando's affordable, low-density housing, pro-business environment, no state taxes, and tourist rebound since the pandemic have established the MSA as one of the most resilient apartment markets in the country.

Bascom's Senior Vice President of Operations, Tony Ferrell, added, "Enclave at Lake Ellenor is extremely well-positioned for the team to implement institutional management and execute a strategic renovation plan. Bascom will renovate unit interiors with new appliances, countertops, backsplash, cabinetry work, as well as plumbing and light fixtures. In addition, Bascom will modernize the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool areas. As the Orlando economy continues to rebound from the effects of the pandemic, in-migration trends are projected to persist, making this a great opportunity for us."

About Bascom: Bascom is a private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily, commercial, and non-performing loans and real estate related investments and operating companies. Bascom sources value-added and distressed properties including many through foreclosure, bankruptcy, or short sales and repositions them by adding extensive capital improvements, improving revenue, and reducing expenses by realizing operational efficiencies through implementation of institutional-quality property management. Bascom, founded by principals Jerry Fink, David Kim, and Derek Chen, is one of the most active and seasoned buyers and operators of apartment communities in the U.S. Since 1996, Bascom has completed over $20.4 billion in multifamily value-added transactions encompassing 347 multifamily properties and over 89,600 units. Bascom has ranked among the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S. Bascom's subsidiaries and joint ventures include the Bascom Value Added Apartment Investors, Shubin Nadal Associates, Spirit Bascom Ventures, REDA Bascom Ventures, Bascom Northwest Ventures, Bascom Arizona Ventures, Harbor Associates, Village Partners Ventures, and the Realm Group. Bascom's subsidiaries also include Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately held executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.bascomgroup.com.

About Leste Group: Founded in 2014, Leste Group is a global independent alternative investment manager guided by core values of respect, creativity, and teamwork. The firm offers investors a diverse range of strategies across real estate, credit, venture, liquid markets and other alternative asset classes. Leste Group's investment teams leverage institutional-grade processes, a nimble, entrepreneurial approach, capital markets expertise, and exclusive networks to source unique opportunities and drive consistent risk-adjusted returns. To learn more information on Leste Group, please visit leste.com.

