Bascom Group's Support of Teddy Bear Party Brings Donations of 1.4k Teddy Bears to Children's Health Hospital

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bascom Group, LLC (Bascom) held a teddy bear drive in support of the Teddy Bear Party, raising 1.4K teddy bear donations from across 13 states for children undergoing medical treatments at Children's Health in Dallas, Texas.

Bascom received an overwhelming response from residents and onsite staff members of their apartment communities in support of the teddy bear drive, which ran from November 15th through December 12th, 2019. Donation boxes were placed in apartment communities' leasing offices around the country. The Bascom Group enlisted the help of management companies AMC and Pinnacle to push for donations from the apartment communities they oversee. Premier Business Centers, a subsidiary company of Bascom, also set up donation boxes at their various coworking locations.

"I want to sincerely thank The Bascom Group for their years of support to Teddy Bear Party. Since Teddy Bear's first event in 2011, we have donated $400K to our beneficiaries including 10K teddy bears to Children's Health. With their support and other generous corporate and individual sponsors, we continue to make an impact on the lives of children in their time of need," said Jason Hanna, Founder of the Teddy Bear Party.

The Bascom Group has supported the Teddy Bear Party since its inception in 2011. Teddy Bear Party is a grass roots 501(c)3 based in Dallas, TX which initially started as a small holiday gathering amongst social peers. In 2011, Kaye Hanna, Jason's mom, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Kaye's passion in life was her family and children and in honor of the battle she was beginning, Jason wanted to do something to help give her the strength and motivation to fight this disease. Jason partnered with the fellow founders for a teddy bear drive which was the first official Teddy Bear Party (TBP). At that first event, TBP raised 250+ teddy bears and these were donated in honor of Kaye to the Teddy Bear Clinic at Children's Health for children also undergoing the same type of treatment. Kaye lost her short but courageous battle only four months later but her memory and legacy is alive and strong.

In all, the Teddy Bear Party will donate 2.6K teddy bears to Children's Health this year. The Children's Health Teddy Bear Clinic works to reduce fear and put smiles on the faces of the kids by giving the bears the same treatments they are given. Whether the teddy bear is placed in an X-ray machine, receives a cast for a broken arm, or has an IV for chemotherapy, this teddy bears comforts each child throughout their hospital journey.

About the Bascom Group, LLC: Bascom is a private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily, commercial, and non-performing loans and real estate related investments and operating companies. Bascom sources value-added and distressed properties including many through foreclosure, bankruptcy, or short sales and repositions them by adding extensive capital improvements, improving revenue, and reducing expenses by realizing operational efficiencies through implementation of institutional-quality property management. Bascom, founded by principals Jerry Fink, David Kim, and Derek Chen, is one of the most active and seasoned buyers and operators of apartment communities in the U.S. Since 1996, Bascom has completed over $15.6 billion in multifamily and commercial value-added transactions including more than 330 multifamily properties containing over 85,000 units. Bascom has ranked among the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S. Bascom's subsidiaries and joint ventures include the Southern California Industrial Fund, Rushmore Properties, Bascom Portfolio Advisors, Shubin Nadal Associates, Spirit Bascom Ventures, REDA Bascom Ventures, MHF RM Holdings, Bascom Northwest Ventures, Bascom Arizona Ventures, Harbor Associates, Village Venture Partners, Bascom Milestone Ventures, and the Realm Group. Bascom's subsidiaries also include Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately held coworking companies in the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.bascomgroup.com.

