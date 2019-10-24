Bascom Northwest Ventures Acquires 260-Unit Class-A Apartment Community in Denver, Colorado for $90,500,000

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bascom Northwest Ventures, LLC ("Bascom Northwest") has acquired 1000 South Broadway Apartments ("1000 South Broadway"), a 260-unit Class-A infill apartment community located in the dynamic city of Denver, Colorado at 1000 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado. The $90.5 million acquisition ($348,076/unit) closed on October 18, 2019. Terry Daly of Cushman & Wakefield ("CW") arranged the $54.50 million loan with Wells Fargo Bank. The property management team will be Avenue 5 Residential.

1000 South Broadway Apartments

The property was purchased with investment proceeds derived from the sale of a successful 15-year investment in an urban infill property in Bellevue, Washington.

Built in 2015, 1000 South Broadway is located in Wash Park with convenient proximity to Denver's major retail, restaurant and employment centers. With short access to the Broadway Station light rail, residents benefit from excellent accessibility to Denver's largest employment centers in the Central Business District and the Denver Tech Center, where companies such as DaVita, Arrow Electronics, DISH Network and Newmont Mining are located. The Pearl District and SoBo are located just minutes from the property, which have some of Denver's best eateries and nightlife in town.

Brian Wirtz, Managing Member of Bascom Northwest, comments, "1000 South Broadway Apartments was a rare core-plus asset located in one of Denver's fastest growing markets. The quality of the asset, proximity to employment, transportation, and entertainment coupled with exciting development potential were extremely attractive to us. The Washington Park submarket was very compelling to us due to highly desirable demographics, high home prices, an affluent renter base, and walkable retail and entertainment."

Since 2005, Bascom and its affiliates have acquired over 37 multifamily properties in the Colorado market, totaling 11,803 units, becoming the most active buyer during that timeframe. In 2016, Bascom sold The Breakers Resort, the second most valuable multi-housing trade in the nation for the year and the largest apartment deal in Colorado history. Over the past twelve months, Bascom has completed over $1.5 Billion in multifamily transactions throughout the United States.

Calvin Ruan, Acquisitions Director of Bascom Northwest, comments "We plan to upgrade the property's amenity package to attract affluent, young professionals as the submarket continues to develop and become one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Community improvements will include upgrades to the clubhouse house, addition of co-working spaces, sky lounge and exterior enhancements."

About the Bascom Group, LLC: Bascom is a private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily, commercial, and non-performing loans and real estate related investments and operating companies. Bascom sources value-added and distressed properties including many through foreclosure, bankruptcy, or short sales and repositions them by adding extensive capital improvements, improving revenue, and reducing expenses by realizing operational efficiencies through implementation of institutional-quality property management. Bascom, founded by principals Jerry Fink, David Kim, and Derek Chen, is one of the most active and seasoned buyers and operators of apartment communities in the U.S. Since 1996, Bascom has completed over $15.6 billion in multifamily and commercial value-added transactions including more than 330 multifamily properties containing over 85,000 units. Bascom has ranked among the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S. Bascom's subsidiaries and joint ventures include the Southern California Industrial Fund, Rushmore Properties, Bascom Portfolio Advisors, Shubin Nadal Associates, Spirit Bascom Ventures, REDA Bascom Ventures, MHF RM Holdings, Bascom Northwest Ventures, Bascom Arizona Ventures, Harbor Associates, Village Venture Partners, Bascom Milestone Ventures, and the Realm Group. Bascom's subsidiaries also include Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately held coworking companies in the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.bascomgroup.com.

Bascom Northwest Ventures, LLC (http://www.bascomnw.com) is a joint venture between Brian Wirtz and Bascom that specializes in urban infill multifamily communities along the West Coast. It operates in all major metro areas along the West Coast with a presence in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Denver, Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City. The Managing Members are The Bascom Group, LLC, of Irvine, CA and Brian Wirtz, who along with Mr. Ruan are based in the San Francisco office. Bascom NW seeks communities with strong locations and implements long term value enhancements and institutional quality property management.

