Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Ranked Nation's # 1 in Ophthalmology for 23rd time

U.S. News & World Report Releases 2024-2025 Best Hospitals Ranking

MIAMI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 23rd time, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, part of the University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, has been ranked the nation's Best in Ophthalmology by U.S. News & World Report in its annual Best Hospitals survey. This comprehensive guide serves as a valuable resource for consumers seeking optimal care in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of challenging medical problems.

Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., Director and Chair of Bascom Palmer, expressed gratitude for the Institute's exceptional patient care. "We are privileged to be acknowledged once again as the nation's leader in the life-changing and dynamic field of ophthalmology. Our daily mission revolves around preserving and enhancing patients' vision by delivering exceptional clinical care, conducting innovative research, and teaching the next generation of eye care providers."

The #1 ranking reflects Bascom Palmer's expertise, with a dedicated team including doctors, researchers, nurses, technicians, and support staff. Their unwavering commitment ensures the highest standard of care for each patient, addressing even the most challenging vision-related problems.

"Achieving and then maintaining the No. 1 ranking for 23 years is a testament to the excellence in clinical care and research that exists at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute," said Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., chief operating officer of UHealth. "It is a crown jewel of the University of Miami Health System and we're proud to have this world-class eye care in South Florida."

Bascom Palmer boasts more than 30 research laboratories, programs, and centers focused on complex vision challenges facing children, adolescents, and adults. Pioneering scientific research and clinical trials are conducted at the Corneal Innovation Laboratory, the Mark J. Daily Inherited Retinal Diseases Research Center, the Lois Pope Center for Retinal and Macular Degeneration Research, and the Dr. Nasser Ibrahim Al-Rashid Orbital Vision Research Center.

Felipe Medeiros, M.D., Ph.D., Vice Chair of Research, leads innovative efforts capitalizing on Bascom Palmer's wealth of resources. His team leverages advanced clinical and research tools, including artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality applications, to develop AI-driven diagnostic tools and treatment protocols to revolutionize patient outcomes for blinding conditions like glaucoma.

Currently, Bascom Palmer's most ambitious research initiative aims to restore vision by transplanting a human eye. This "moon shot" project will lead to new therapies for many blinding diseases and expand potential treatments of other neurological conditions caused by trauma and degenerations.

Beyond patient care and research, Bascom Palmer remains committed to ophthalmic education and training. The Institute often receives the nation's #1 ranking as Best Residency Program based on reputation by Doximity, a network of more than 2 million U.S. healthcare professionals, and underscores the Institute's commitment to shaping the next generation of ophthalmologists.

Henri R. Ford, M.D., M.H.A., dean and chief academic officer of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, said, "The physicians, researchers and staff set the bar for the nation when it comes to research and teaching the next generation of ophthalmologists. They are truly poised to advance eye care in the world."

The U.S. News ranking for Bascom Palmer is based on a survey of board-certified ophthalmologists nationwide, who identify the nation's best eye hospitals. For detailed rankings, visit www.usnews.com/besthospitals.

Three other University of Miami Health System programs joined Bascom Palmer in being recognized: Neurology and Neurosurgery ranked 25 in the nation; and the Cancer and Geriatrics programs were "high-performing."

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute has earned an international reputation as one of the premier providers of eye care in the world and is the largest ophthalmic care, research and educational facility in the southeastern United States. Nearly 300,000 patients are treated each year with a broad range of ophthalmic conditions and more than 21,000 surgeries are performed annually. With patient care facilities in Miami, Palm Beach Gardens, Naples, Plantation, and Coral Gables, the Institute serves as the Department of Ophthalmology for the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, part of UHealth-University of Miami Health System.

For information on Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, visit www.bascompalmer.org.

