Bascom Palmer Physicians Named Among World's 100 Most Influential People in Ophthalmology

"We are extremely gratified to be recognized among the world leaders in the field of ophthalmology," Alfonso said. "Bascom Palmer has a rich tradition of excellence that focuses on delivering exceptional patient care and groundbreaking vision research. We are also pleased that eight additional doctors on the Power List completed their training at Bascom Palmer – a reflection of our outstanding residency and fellowship programs."

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute serves as the Department of Ophthalmology of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, part of the University of Miami Health System.

Physician, surgeon, researcher and chair of Bascom Palmer, Alfonso is known for his clinical expertise and research in eye diseases, corneal surgery, corneal transplantation and ocular microbiology. Also named to the Power List in 2016, Alfonso holds the Kathleen and Stanley J. Glaser Chair in Ophthalmology.

Rosenfeld, professor of ophthalmology and vitreoretinal specialist, has been a pioneer in the use of drugs to prevent blindness in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss among the elderly. The results of his work have saved vision in millions and have become the standard of care for retina specialists throughout the world. This is the second time Rosenfeld was named to the Power List.

An internationally known retina specialist, Flynn is an expert in the field of diabetic retinopathy with special interests in vitreoretinal surgery. He holds the J. Donald M. Gass Distinguished Chair in Ophthalmology and has served as the president of the Vitreous Society as well as the Retina Society.

Parrish, a world-renowned glaucoma specialist, dedicated scientist and educator, is Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Ophthalmology. Holder of the Edward W.D. Norton Chair in Ophthalmology, his research interests have focused on improving patient care through clinical trials in glaucoma.

Yoo, a professor of ophthalmology and expert in vision correction surgery, is recognized as one of the world's most skilled refractive and cataract surgeons. Her research in cutting-edge technology includes the use of high-resolution OCT imaging for anterior segment diseases.

Eight other doctors on the 2018 Power List trained at Bascom Palmer's highly ranked medical education programs, including Bascom Palmer alumni: Alan Bird, M.D. (Fellow 1969); Keith Barton, M.D. (Fellow, 1996); Stanley Chang, M.D. (Fellow 1979); Peter Kaiser, M.D. (Fellow 1997); Robert Osher, M.D. (Resident, Fellow 1981); Harry Quigley, M.D. (Fellow 1977); Kuldev Singh, M.D. (Fellow 1992); and Boris Stanzel, M.D. (Research Fellow 2002).

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Bascom Palmer Eye Institute the Number One program in ophthalmology in the country for 14 consecutive years. The Institute is also recognized as having the best residency program in ophthalmology in the nation by Doximity.com, the largest online physician network. Most recently, Ophthalmology Times ranked Bascom Palmer Eye Institute the "#1 Overall Ophthalmology Program," "The Best in Clinical Care," and "The Best Residency Program in the United States."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bascom-palmer-physicians-named-among-worlds-100-most-influential-people-in-ophthalmology-300631592.html

SOURCE Bascom Palmer Eye Institute