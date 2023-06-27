Base Beauty Creative Agency Hosts Celebratory Inaugural Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast Listen Again Awards, co-hosted by Jodi Katz and Sai De Silva, star of Real Housewives of New York

News provided by

Base Beauty Creative Agency

27 Jun, 2023, 14:53 ET

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast hosted the first of its celebratory inaugural "Listen Again Awards" on Wednesday, June 21, during a stylish NYC luncheon at Ladurée on West Broadway in SOHO. Jodi Katz, Founder and CEO of Base Beauty Creative Agency and Host of the top-rated Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast, along with Sai De Silva, star of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York, celebrated honorees Denis Asamoah, Co-founder & CEO of FORVR Mood, and Amy Keller Laird, Founder, Chief Brand and Creative Officer of Mental, who attended to accept their Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast Listen Again Awards.

L-R: Denis Asamoah, Honoree / Co-Founder and CEO of FORVR Mood, Co-hosts Sai De Silva, Star of The Real Housewives of New York and Jodi Katz, Founder and CEO of Base Beauty Creative Agency, Amy Keller Laird, Honoree /Chief Brand and Creative Officer of Mental
Guests included beauty and wellness industry C-Suite executives, influencers and media who gathered for lunch to network and honor the recipients. Award winners were selected by podcast producers as their episodes motivated listeners to think in a new way, inspire people at all levels of their careers, showcase a passion for learning, and encourage thoughtful feedback from fans. 

"Now in our sixth year of the podcast, it was time to recognize our guests with the Listen Again Awards. Our career journey podcast asks guests to consider their ambitions starting with their dream job at age 11 all the way to their current goals. We go deep into how they face the seduction of success, and both Denis Asamoah and Amy Keller Laird shared unique wisdom with our curious beauty and wellness industry listeners," said Jodi Katz, Founder and CEO, Base Beauty Creative Agency and Host, Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast.

Jodi presented elegant Listen Again Awards plaques to Denis Asamoah, recognized for the first quarter podcast "CEO Life" theme, and Amy Keller Laird for the second quarter "Influencer Journey" theme.

"I'm a fan of Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast and was so excited to join this event. In a world where we are always watching and listening to new content,
today we celebrate the intimate and honest conversations of beauty and wellness leaders; conversations so meaningful that we want to Listen Again."
Added Sai De Silva, cast member of Bravo's new Real Housewives of New York, premiering July 16.

Jodi Katz, CEO/Founder of Base Beauty Creative Agency, created Where Brains Meet Beauty in 2017 to reveal insightful stories that inspire future leaders in business. Where Brains Meet Beauty is the leading podcast for listeners to meet professionals who are pioneering the beauty and wellness industries, and works to humanize business by exploring how other leaders define and navigate success. The next Listen Again Awards will be held in January 2024.

SOURCE Base Beauty Creative Agency

