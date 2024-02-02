Base Beauty Creative Agency Hosts Celebratory Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast Listen Again Awards, co-hosted by Jodi Katz and Serena Pitt, Entrepreneur and TV personality

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast hosted its celebratory "Listen Again Awards" on Wednesday, January 31, during a stylish NYC breakfast at Ladurée in SOHO. Jodi Katz, Founder and CEO of Base Beauty Creative Agency and Host of the top-rated Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast, celebrated the honorees along with Serena Pitt, Entrepreneur and TV personality (The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise winner, season 7).

Left to right: Neil Scibelli, Serena Pitt, Jody Katz, Ron Robinson

The January 2024 Awards event honored three podcast guests: the Artistry theme recipient is celebrity makeup artist, Neil Scibelli; the Health theme recipient is BeautyStat CEO and Founder, Ron Robinson; and the Archive award recipient is Black Girl Sunscreen Creator and Founder, Shontay Lundy. The Listen Again Awards recognize podcast guests whose episodes motivated listeners to think in a new way, inspire people at all levels of their careers, and showcase a passion for learning. The ceremony brought together beauty and wellness industry C-Suite executives, influencers and media who enjoyed the French-inspired breakfast while networking and honoring the recipients.

As an entrepreneur herself, Serena is an ardent fan of Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast as it gives ambitious people a spotlight to showcase their talents. The Entrepreneur and TV personality was the perfect match to co-host the event that not only honors creativity and expertise, but genuinely inspires others.

"Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast was created seven years ago to humanize the talent of the beauty and wellness industries. So far, we have shined a spotlight on 250 industry leaders, each sharing meaningful career journey stories with our ambitious listeners. Our Listen Again Awards program was created to recognize and amplify the insights of our generous guests. Each of these inspirational guests share career wisdom so noteworthy that our fans want to listen again," said Jodi Katz, CEO and Founder, Base Beauty Creative Agency and Host, Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast.

"I was thrilled to be invited to the Where Brains Meet Beauty annual Listen Again Awards event. The event itself is an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals because It's a chance to learn from these inspiring leaders firsthand. To go a step further and bring some of these stories to life through the podcast inspires entrepreneurs, creators, and those in this industry including myself," added Serena Pitt, Entrepreneur and TV Personality, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Where Brains Meet Beauty Podcast is the leading podcast for listeners to learn about the professionals who are pioneering the beauty industry and inspire them to become one. Jodi's goal of candid conversations and pulling back the curtain on what success looks like has been well received, and is in the Top 5 iTunes fashion/beauty category.

Getty Images for Base Beauty

Getty Photographer Photo Link :

Base Beauty Creative Agency

Where Brains Meet Beauty

About Where Brains Meet Beauty:

Jodi Katz, CEO/Founder of Base Beauty Creative Agency, created Where Brains Meet Beauty in 2017 to reveal insightful stories that inspire future leaders in business. Where Brains Meet Beauty is the leading podcast for listeners to meet professionals who are pioneering the beauty and wellness industries, and works to humanize business by exploring how other leaders define and navigate success. The next Listen Again Awards will be held in Summer of 2024.

SOURCE Base Beauty Creative Agency