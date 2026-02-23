BASE BEAUTY DECLARES A NEW ERA: THE AGENCY FOR MODERN BEAUTY

Culture-Led. Data-Driven. Performance-Obsessed.

Base Beauty formalizes its positioning to meet the speed, complexity and accountability demands of today's beauty market

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Beauty announced a refined brand positioning, formally defining itself as The Agency for Modern Beauty, a culture-driven, performance-minded partner built for the next era of aesthetics, beauty, personal care and wellness brands.

For 19 years, Base Beauty has been the quiet force behind some of the industry's most iconic brands. As legacy playbooks fracture under the weight of algorithm shifts, retail transformation and creator-led influence, Base Beauty is staking a clear claim: modern beauty brands require integrated thinking, measurable outcomes and cultural fluency, all under one roof.

"We are operating in an era where brands must move at the speed of culture while being held accountable to performance," said Jodi Katz, Founder and CEO of Base Beauty. "Base Beauty understands the cultural gravity one product or service can hold. Every serum, fragrance, supplement and device has the opportunity to tap into a belief system and become indispensable."

Proof of Performance

Recent programs underscore Base Beauty's impact across categories and show the agency's leadership in the category:

110M+ EMV generated in one year , cementing cultural relevance for a Sephora-exclusive brand

, cementing cultural relevance for a Sephora-exclusive brand 120M+ media impressions delivered, as part of a broader product relaunch effort, reigniting renewed relevance

product relaunch effort, reigniting renewed relevance 8M+ media impressions in a single week, achieved during Awards Season within a highly competitive aesthetic category

in a single week, achieved during Awards Season within a highly competitive aesthetic category 113% lift in brand awareness, driven by a strategic brand campaign for a professional skincare brand

These results reflect the agency's integrated model, designed to compress timelines while amplifying outcomes.

"Standing out in this crowded industry takes fearlessness," said Asha Coco, CEO of GlowUp Partners. "Base Beauty understands our bold vision and brings it to life through truly boundary-pushing creativity."

Built for the Speed of Modern Beauty

Base Beauty believes in velocity and value, helping brands move faster without cutting corners. The work is intentional, high-quality, and built to perform. Given that cultural cycles move faster than quarterly planning, Base Beauty's services and expertise focus on marketing areas that drive trust, relevance and loyalty with agility:

Creative strategy and brand world building

Integrated campaign development and hi-fi asset libraries

Visual identity and packaging design

Media relations and influencer partnerships

KOL collaborations and strategic seeding programs

Social media strategy and platform management

TikTok content and creator content

Live Shopping

Why This Matters Now

"Brands that don't evolve stand still — and eventually fall out of relevance," said Michael Marcano, CMO of ZO Skin Health. "From the moment I met Base Beauty, I saw a partner deeply committed to building trust and relevance for our customers, and bringing that same standard to every client relationship."

Base Beauty's refined positioning signals its commitment to meeting this complexity head-on — serving growth-stage disruptors and established prestige brands alike.

"We believe modern beauty brands don't need more agencies," Katz added. "They need partners who understand culture as deeply as they understand conversion."

About Base Beauty

Founded in 2007, Base Beauty is an independent agency specializing in aesthetics, beauty, personal care and wellness brands. Headquartered in New York City, the agency partners with brands to build cultural relevance, loyalty and measurable growth through integrated creative, social media, PR and influencer programs.

SOURCE Base Beauty Creative Agency